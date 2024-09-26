Suge Knight's Diddy Assassination Plot Jail Call Warning Resurfaces — as Fears Mount Rapper Will Be Executed in Jail for 'Knowing Secrets'
Suge Knight told Sean 'Diddy' Combs his life was in danger in a resurfaced warning – as fears grow the rapper could be assassinated in prison.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Death Row Records founder made the claim when federal agents raided the rapper's Florida and California homes in March.
During the clip, believed to be an outtake from Knight's Collect Call podcast which he hosts from prison, the 59-year-old is allegedly heard saying: "I'll tell you what, Puffy.
"Your life is in danger 'cause you know the secrets, who's involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in."
He then told Diddy: "They gonna get you if they can."
Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter.
The chilling warning also comes as a celebrity photographer, once close to the disgraced rapper, warned Diddy could be targeted in prison if he's sent down for his sex crimes due to the "secrets" he's amassed concerning powerful figures attending his alleged "freak off" parties.
Selma Fonseca told The Sun U.S: "Somebody could kill him. He has a lot of enemies."
Jail officials have currently placed Diddy on suicide watch while he remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
A former inmate at the prison, who claims to have an inside source connected with the investigation, claims Diddy is "paranoid" about being targeted.
Larry Levine said: "He's really, really paranoid. He's really really scared. Doesn't know what to think, he doesn’t know who to trust or what to believe."
And he fears Diddy could die in custody like sex fiend Jeffrey Epstein who, like Diddy, is alleged to have kept sex tapes of powerful figures filmed secretly during sex gatherings.
Levine, in an interview with News Nation, claimed: "I've got people every day saying: 'Do you think they're gonna Epstein him?' And I go 'well, I really don’t know.'
"Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies."
MDC Brooklyn has held other high-profile inmates in the past – such as R. Kelly and former partner of Jeffery Epstien, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Meanwhile, it has been claimed Hollywood action man Jason Statham banned his then-girlfriend, model and actress Kelly Brook, from attending one of Diddy's infamous X-rated bashes.
Speaking on the British show Loose Women on Wednesday, the Smallville star, who didn't mention Statham by name, said: "I got invited to one of those Sean Combs, Puff Daddy parties many, many years ago and my boyfriend at the time said 'You're not going to that'.
"He was a very well-known actor that had been in the industry for a very long time and I was taking it as he was being very possessive and controlling and not wanting me to go and have fun.
"And I was like 'Why can't I go? Everyone's going to be there, everyone goes to these parties' and he said 'You're not going to go'.
"And nothing more was said about it and I didn't go and years later I found the invite in his drawer in his office.
"He was looking after me."
Kelly added she was glad Statham had warned her not to go, adding: "We don't know what would've gone on at these parties."
