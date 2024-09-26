'Queen of Mean' Ellen DeGeneres Admits She's Endured 'Excruciating Pain' From Litany of Health Woes: OCD, ADHD, Brittle Bones, Arthritis and 'Disintegration'

Ellen DeGeneres has opened up about her health woes in her new Netflix special.

RadarOnline.com can reveal she has opened up about being diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), along with other not-so-funny health conditions.

Former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is using her new comedy special to get real with fans about her recent health struggles.

DeGeneres has revealed she suffers from OCD, ADHD, arthritis and osteoporosis.

DeGeneres explained she did not know OCD was even a thing – especially because her ADHD kept her "well adjusted".

She said: "I may have OCD because a therapist said so and I said, 'Yes I am very organized', because I thought that was the O.

"I didn't know what OCD was. I was raised in a religion, Christian Science, that doesn't acknowledge diseases or disorders. So when I was growing up, nobody talked about anything.

"There was no discussion of anything. I look back now and I realize my dad for sure had OCD.

"He would check the doorknob 15 times before we'd leave, he'd check the faucet 15 times, he would unplug all the appliances before we left the house because lightning could strike and it could catch fire.

"They say it could be hereditary."