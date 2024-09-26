WATCH: Fatman Scoop's Tragic Final Interview on 'Sugar Shock' Illness — as Cause of Death Revealed as Heart Disease
He passed away after collapsing on stage in the middle of a concert.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal rapper Fatman Scoop gave a tragic interview about his "sugar shock" illness three years before his death from heart disease at the age of 56 last month.
Scoop, real name Isaac Freeman III, said in a video reposted to YouTube after his death three weeks ago: "I got sick on April 5. I'm sitting here in this chair, and I start f---ing coughing.
"And I'm like, what the f--- am I coughing for? And it's going on and on. I know I ain't got no f---ing Covid."
According to Scoop's 2021 interview, he got sick just before a performance in Charlotte, North Carolina.
While he suffered a "fever" and was "coughing and s---", the rapper also said he began "getting slow".
Scoop then revealed he suffered from cellulitis – a skin infection common in people with diabetes and high blood sugar levels.
He continued: "I got something called cellulitis. Which is what you get when you eat a little loosey-goosey and eat too much sugar and stuff like that, you can get what feels like a blood clot in your leg.
"It's very hot, but it's not a blood clot. It's something called cellulitis. It blows your leg up. It's like an infection.
"Partially in my mind, I'm thinking, maybe it's not Covid. Maybe it's the cellulitis because my leg was warm. So I'm not 100% sure."
Meanwhile, Scoop ended the interview with a series of cryptic comments about death – and a vow he "wasn't going nowhere".
Scoop said: "DMX had just died. And they had a picture of Black Rob and he was in a hospital gown. And somebody left on my post: 'You know n----- die in threes.'
"And I had to say miss me with that energy bro. I ain't dying. I ain't going nowhere."
Scoop made another eerie prediction in 2023 during an interview with radio duo Pete Curulli and Kymba Cahil.
He told the Australian pair: "If I'm gonna take a dive, if I'm gonna die – I want to die on my own sword. I don't want to die on your sword, sir."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Scoop passed away on August 30 after collapsing onstage during a concert in Hamden, Connecticut.
Scoop's booking agency MN2S announced the Be Faithful rapper's death in a statement at the time.
The agency said: "Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe.
"His iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music.
"His loss is deeply felt by all of us."
The Connecticut Medical Examiner's Office, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed Scoop's death was caused by hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
His death was also ruled natural and no foul play was suspected.
Scoop's family, in an Instagram post one day after his passing, paid tribute to the beloved hype man.
They said: "Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.
"Fatman Scoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength and courage."
His family continued: "As we mourn the loss of Fatman Scoop, we also celebrate his remarkable life and the countless lives he touched.
Fatman Scoop's legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside is our hearts and our memories forever."
