WATCH: Fatman Scoop's Tragic Final Interview on 'Sugar Shock' Illness — as Cause of Death Revealed as Heart Disease

He passed away after collapsing on stage in the middle of a concert.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal rapper Fatman Scoop gave a tragic interview about his "sugar shock" illness three years before his death from heart disease at the age of 56 last month.

Scoop, real name Isaac Freeman III, said in a video reposted to YouTube after his death three weeks ago: "I got sick on April 5. I'm sitting here in this chair, and I start f---ing coughing.

"And I'm like, what the f--- am I coughing for? And it's going on and on. I know I ain't got no f---ing Covid."