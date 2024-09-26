Diddy Defended by.... R Kelly! Pedophile Sex Beast Ranted From Prison Cell He Is Convinced Combs Case Is Federal Conspiracy

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being attacked from all corners after his arrest on federal sex crime charges – but he has a very dubious defender in the form of convicted pedophile R. Kelly.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kelly, who has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and federal racketeering, first claimed the case against Diddy was a "federal conspiracy" after agents raided the music mogul's mansions in March.

He said: "I don't believe none of this s---. You could tell me about Puffy, you could tell me about anybody. You could tell me on the news, the weather, the sky is blue, I'm not gonna believe the s---."