Diddy Defended by.... R Kelly! Pedophile Sex Beast Ranted From Prison Cell He Is Convinced Combs Case Is Federal Conspiracy
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being attacked from all corners after his arrest on federal sex crime charges – but he has a very dubious defender in the form of convicted pedophile R. Kelly.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kelly, who has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and federal racketeering, first claimed the case against Diddy was a "federal conspiracy" after agents raided the music mogul's mansions in March.
He said: "I don't believe none of this s---. You could tell me about Puffy, you could tell me about anybody. You could tell me on the news, the weather, the sky is blue, I'm not gonna believe the s---."
The disgraced RnB singer added: "Cause I'm in it now, and I know what they did."
According to Kelly, the federal agents who raided Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami mansions on March 25 as part of the sex crime investigation into the rapper were "mad because he's flagrant" with his wealth.
But the imprisoned I Believe I Can Fly singer, 57, also said Diddy, 54, should "take the federal probe seriously" because celebrities are being "hunted" whether the allegations against them are true or not.
Kelly said: "The s--- is crazy. Motherf-----s out there laughing and making comedian jokes and doing all the other s--- on the radio and everything else, but they a-- could be next.
"That's what's so f---ed up about it. They so stupid they don't even realize the moves that's going on."
Meanwhile, another clip from someone with close ties to Diddy has also resurfaced in the wake of his arrest on federal sex crime charges last week.
Tanika Ray, who once worked as a dancer for the disgraced hip-hop mogul before becoming an entertainment reporter, released a video following the raids on Diddy's two homes earlier this year.
She described her experience working for Diddy as "horrific" and claimed to have several "stories" about her time dancing for the rapper.
Ray said: "We all have stories. Mine is horrific. I will probably never tell it. Maybe I'll write a book one day. It's just so traumatizing that women just want to live every day and feel safe.
"If I told my story in 1996, then what? I just knew to avoid him at all costs. Yes, I danced for him and kept my space. I interviewed him for his projects and kept my space.
"Nothing that is happening is surprising."
Ray, 52, continued: "Ladies, space to heal and move on is key. Gathering to incriminate is goals. But in this wild world with a broke a-- system… our healing is priority.
"Shame on all those men that let this continue. After working in a place that snatches souls… mine is intact and of the light. I saved myself.
"Now, if someone needs me to pile on my story, give me a call. But I think Cassie got it!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy was arrested in New York City last Monday.
A 14-page federal indictment unsealed the next day charged the record producer with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy is currently on suicide watch in pretrial detention at Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn after a federal judge rejected his request for bail.
Kelly also remains behind bars at FCI Butner Medium I in Butner, North Carolina following his sex trafficking and federal racketeering convictions in September 2021.
He was also convicted in September 2022 on three counts of child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.
The disgraced 'King of RnB' is expected to remain imprisoned until at least 2045.
