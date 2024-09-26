Even Drug Dealers Ran Scared from Diddy's Wild 'Freak Offs'! Pusher Admits 'I Got the F--- Out of There' After Witnessing 'Celebrity Guys' in Ketamine Orgy

Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous alleged "freak offs" were so shocking, they had hardened criminals reeling from the debauchery.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a cocaine dealer claimed to have seen high-profile celebrities tangled in drug-fueled orgies at one of Diddy's wild parties. He took off running as "weird s--t was starting to happen", claiming "celebrity guys" were "f---ing each other".

Combs, 54, was once viewed as a "modern-day Gatsby" whose extravagant star-studded soirées were hailed as legendary in Hollywood.