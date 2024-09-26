Elvis' Secret Autopsy File Leaked! King's Doctor Says Icon Was Really Killed by Body Inflammation Trauma Sparked By 1960s Brain Injury

Forty-seven years after his death, Elvis Presley's secret autopsy file has been leaked, causing speculation about his true cause of death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late music legend's doctor claimed his death was actually the result of body inflammation trauma sparked by a brain injury he suffered in the 1960s.

Elvis was just 43-years-old when he was discovered face down in the bathroom at his Graceland home. For 50 years his family sealed his autopsy results – until now, a report has uncovered the extent of his health issues.