Bruce Willis' Brave Goodbye: Dementia-Hit 'Die Hard' Actor Fighting to Enjoy Sun in Public — But Needs Squad of Bodyguards as Diagnosis Progresses

Composite photo of Bruce Willis.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis now requires bodyguards and a team of caretakers to ensure his safety as his dementia progresses.

By:

Sept. 26 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Bruce Willis was seen in a rare public outing as his dementia diagnosis progresses.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Die Hard star was spotted in a car driving around Los Angeles with two body guards, as Willis now requires a team of caretakers to ensure his safety.

Onlookers said Willis, 69, looked weary as he stared out the car's passenger window and took in his surroundings.

bruce willis sad last days pictures raise fears dementia battle
Source: MEGA

Willis was seen being driven around Los Angeles with two bodyguards.

As his family prepares for the tragic inevitable, they have reportedly prioritized making sure the beloved father-of-five feels safe and comfortable.

A source revealed: "He rarely goes out, but when he does it's a carefully orchestrated operation.

"He needs help getting ready and getting to the car."

Willis additionally has caretakers with him "24/7 who supervise him and make sure he's OK and doesn't get confused or flustered", as well as "bodyguards to buffer him from the public".

bruce willis sad last days pictures raise fears dementia battle
Source: MEGA

Sources said he has caretakers with him '24/7' to ensure he doesn't 'get confused or flustered'.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Demi Moore, current wife Emma Heming and his adult daughters – Tallulah, Rumer and Scout – are said to be making the most of his final days as a source revealed his diagnosis has progressed further.

The source said: "The disease has progressed to the point where his family worries they may not have much more time with Bruce left.

"They wonder whether he'll even make it to his 70th birthday."

Demi Moore
Source: MEGA

Moore recently spoke about learning to enjoy being 'present' and 'take in the joy' as her ex-husband's condition declines.

The insider noted his decline has been hard on his family, adding: "It's heartbreaking for the family to see him so vulnerable and dependent.

"The Bruce they remember used to be full of energy and masculine pride. Now he seems helpless."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Willis' condition has progressed to the point where he no longer recognizes those closest to him, including Moore.

Moore recently opened up about coping with her ex-husband's health battle.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Source: MEGA

Heming is said to be cooking Willis' 'favorite meals' and making sure the family celebrates with him as much as possible.

She said: "When you let go of who they've been or who you think they (should be), or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present."

Tallulah agreed with her mother and revealed in a recent interview: "Our visits have so much love and I feel that.

"And that overarches everything for me – being able to have that connection.

"I know he knows how much I love him. I know how much he loves me. I know how much he loves all of us."

Since Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022 – and later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023 – his ex-wife and current wife have joined forces to ensure his remaining days are filled with family and compassion.

Heming has devoted herself to celebrating holidays, birthdays and every milestone in between as a family.

A source said: "The whole family is always showering Bruce with love and affection.

"Emma's making his favorite dishes, they watch home movies together, they talk about fun times."

They added Bruce has "good days and bad days" but "when he laughs at something or has that old sparkle in his eye, they feels so good".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

