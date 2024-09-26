Your tip
Hunt on For Diddy’s 'Freak Off' Party Medic Who 'Strapped Women to IV Drips' to Help them 'Recover From Sex Sessions'

diddy freak off party medic huntiv drips sex sessions pp
Source: MEGA

Cops are hunting the medic used by Diddy to administer IV fluids into sex workers.

By:

Sept. 26 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' party medic who allegedly administered IV fluids to sex workers is being hunted by cops, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It's been claimed the drips were strapped to women in order for them to recover quicker from the rapper's infamous "freak offs", which he allegedly forced victims to partake in.

choke no joke sean diddy combs gay hit on him hidden homosexuality
Source: MEGA

The disgraced rapper at one of his 'freak off' parties.

A source said: "Multiple witnesses have said they have seen IVs being used at Diddy’s 'freak offs', and whoever administered these to potential sex trafficking victims has a lot to answer for.

"It could be the same old story that has plagued Hollywood for decades – private medics ignoring ethics for big paychecks.

"It happened with Matthew Perry – and any doctors or clinics involved should be shaking in their boots in the same way that anyone who committed wrongdoing at the parties should be very worried about facing potential sex assault charges."

Matthew Perry.
Source: MEGA

Matthee Perry died in October last year after suffering a fatal ketamine overdose.

Friends star Perry suffered a fatal ketamine overdose in October last year, aged 54, after developing an "out of control" dependence on the drug, which he hoped would treat depression and addiction issues.

It's since been claimed the late actor spent $55,000 a month on the illegal substance, which sparked an investigation into how he was able to get his hands on such a high amount and five people subsequently arrested.

Among them was American-British dual-national Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the "Ketamine Queen", who allegedly supplied celebs from her “drug emporium” home in North Hollywood.

Jasveen Sangha
Source: @JASVEENSANGHA/INSTAGRAM

'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha mixed with the rich, famous and powerful as she ran what prosecutors in the Perry case have branded a "drugs emporium".

The use of IVs was mentioned in the indictment unsealed hours after Diddy was arrested in the lobby of the Park Hyatt New York City hotel on September 16.

Documents stated Diddy and his victims "typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use."

Diddy allegedly watched the romps from another room in his party houses.

A police source told The New York Post: "He also was able to watch the action remotely on his phone, cast it onto a TV in another part of the house.

"He didn't have to be in the room when the sex was happening, although he frequently was."

sean diddy combs ex bodyguard joe sherman accused of rape diddy mega
Source: MEGA

Diddy allegedly forced girls into having X-rated "freak offs"

Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a federal jail notorious for its violence and poor inmate care, as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

