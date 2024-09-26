Hunt on For Diddy’s 'Freak Off' Party Medic Who 'Strapped Women to IV Drips' to Help them 'Recover From Sex Sessions'

A source said: "Multiple witnesses have said they have seen IVs being used at Diddy’s 'freak offs', and whoever administered these to potential sex trafficking victims has a lot to answer for.

"It could be the same old story that has plagued Hollywood for decades – private medics ignoring ethics for big paychecks.

"It happened with Matthew Perry – and any doctors or clinics involved should be shaking in their boots in the same way that anyone who committed wrongdoing at the parties should be very worried about facing potential sex assault charges."