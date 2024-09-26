Your tip
Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Had SIX Private Docs Filling Her Pills Prescription in Documentary on Matthew Perry Drugs Ring

Composite photo of Kelly Osbourne, Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne opened up about her drug addiction in a Matthew Perry documentary.

By:

Sept. 26 2024

Kelly Osbourne made a jarring confession about her prescription drug use in a new documentary on the Hollywood drug ring alleged to be responsible for Matthew Perry's death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former reality star and daughter of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne confessed she had six different private doctors filling her prescriptions at one point.

Osbourne, 39, spoke out about the rampant use of prescription pills – and those who supplied them – in the new Hulu documentary, TMZ Investigates: Matthew Perry & The Secret Celebrity Drug Ring.

Kelly Osbourne
Source: HULU

Osbourne said her addiction to prescription pills started at the ripe age of 13, after she underwent surgery on her tonsils.

While she described the initial feeling of taking prescription pills as "this great big warm hug", her usage soon spiraled into a serious addiction.

She found herself being able to "get that medicine all the time" thanks to an intricate network of private doctors.

The 39-year-old said: "I didn’t have illegal street drug dealers, all of my drug dealers were doctors. Every single time."

She confessed she was "a very good actress" and "would feign a lot of pain" while meeting with physicians, who eventually increased her prescription from Vicodin to the "very dangerous" and highly addictive Oxycontin.

Kelly, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.
Source: MEGA

She recalled: "I'd go with my older friend, or... in retrospect when you say this now, it's so crazy, because there's no way a 13-year-old would be able to go into a pharmacy and just pick up this kind of medication without having a parental figure there in some way.

"At one point I was going to, like, six different doctors. And I’d have them in New York and LA and London, so that when I ran out, I could call different ones to refill them for me."

Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

She continued: "I mean, it would be absolutely impossible for them not to have seen that I was an addict, with the amount that I was being prescribed.

"If you wanted an Adderall doctor, then I knew who to talk to. If it was opiates, then I also knew which people in Hollywood to go to to find out who their new ‘rock doc’ was."

Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Her story is one of many featured in the documentary, which examined Hollywood's extensive network of doctors in the wake of the Friends star's death last October.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Perry, 54, suffered a fatal ketamine overdose at his Los Angeles home.

He was said to have developed an "out of control" dependency on the drug, which he hoped would treat depression and addiction issues.

Five individuals, including Hollywood's so-called "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha, were recently charged in connection to Perry's death.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

