Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Had SIX Private Docs Filling Her Pills Prescription in Documentary on Matthew Perry Drugs Ring

Kelly Osbourne made a jarring confession about her prescription drug use in a new documentary on the Hollywood drug ring alleged to be responsible for Matthew Perry's death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former reality star and daughter of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne confessed she had six different private doctors filling her prescriptions at one point.

Osbourne, 39, spoke out about the rampant use of prescription pills – and those who supplied them – in the new Hulu documentary, TMZ Investigates: Matthew Perry & The Secret Celebrity Drug Ring.