Sober Drew Barrymore Admits Drug-Rape 'Epstein Island' Movie 'Blink Twice' Made Her Almost Weep Over Her Booze Blackouts
Drew Barrymore recently came clean about her non-sober past on her hit daytime talk show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Barrymore made the revelations during a chat with guest Zoë Kravitz about her new film, Blink Twice.
The Drew Barrymore Show host, 49, said while clutching Kravitz's hands: "Now, when I was watching the film, something that really affected me personally — there’s a lot about substances in the film."
She continued: "I was shocked to realize that part of my journey that I was looking to find the trauma inside of me, and what is it about. A big part of it was I used to be a blackout drinker.
"And so, watching this film was an extraordinary journey for me to forgive myself for that because I’ve put myself in situations I shouldn’t have put myself in!"
Barrymore then declared: "I haven’t had a drink in five years."
Blink Twice, which Kravitz, 35, wrote and directed, tells the story of friends Frida (Naomi Ackie) and Jess (Alia Shawkat) as they arrive on a private island owned by a formerly canceled billionaire tech guy, Slater King (Kravitz's fiancé, Channing Tatum).
During their stay, Frida discovers the men on the island are sexually assaulting the women at night and using a perfume that induces amnesia-like symptoms.
The movie had such a profound effect on the Mad Love star, she planned to get a snake tattoo to commemorate it.
She explained: "The snakebite in the movie is a very important story detail, and I got bit and I'm forever awake."
- Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Supporting Drew Barrymore During Actress' Struggle With Alcohol Abuse
- Charlize’s Wild Drug Past! Theron Admits To Trying ‘Molly, Acid, Mushrooms' & 'Cocaine'
- The Gross TV Adverts Their A-List Stars Never Want You to See Again — From Courteney Cox Plugging Tampax to Bryan Cranston Pushing Hemorrhoid Cure
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
After Kravitz's interview, her dad, Lenny Kravitz, made a surprise appearance to honor his daughter and her directorial debut.
The Hunger Games star raved: "That was the most beautiful interview I've ever seen, ever. Oh my God. It was so beautiful."
Barrymore reiterated her praise for the film, saying she was a "forever changed person because of what your daughter put into the world" before asking the Are You Gonna Go My Way rocker, 60, what the movie meant to him.
He said: "You verbalized it in a way that I can relate to because to see people understand it, and to articulate it, and how deep it really is, it's… it's incredible because that's how I feel about it.
"If it wasn't my daughter, I would still feel exactly the same. And the fact that it is my daughter just makes it that much more of a blessing."
The Charlie’s Angels star, 49, has been open about her journey to sobriety and her child star party days, which included drinking at age 9 and snorting cocaine at 12.
Barrymore called her decision to stop drinking in 2019 "one of the most liberating things in my journey of life".
She told Entertainment Tonight: "One of the bravest things you can do is slay those dragons and finally change an awful cycle in which you've found yourself stuck.
"For me, it was to stop drinking."
The demons began with her famous acting family, including her drinker dad, John Drew Barrymore, and grandfather, John Barrymore, who drank himself into the grave.
Barrymore explained: "We have to fight genetic follies that our families bring to us."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.