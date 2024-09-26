Sober Drew Barrymore Admits Drug-Rape 'Epstein Island' Movie 'Blink Twice' Made Her Almost Weep Over Her Booze Blackouts

After Kravitz's interview, her dad, Lenny Kravitz, made a surprise appearance to honor his daughter and her directorial debut.

The Hunger Games star raved: "That was the most beautiful interview I've ever seen, ever. Oh my God. It was so beautiful."

Barrymore reiterated her praise for the film, saying she was a "forever changed person because of what your daughter put into the world" before asking the Are You Gonna Go My Way rocker, 60, what the movie meant to him.

He said: "You verbalized it in a way that I can relate to because to see people understand it, and to articulate it, and how deep it really is, it's… it's incredible because that's how I feel about it.

"If it wasn't my daughter, I would still feel exactly the same. And the fact that it is my daughter just makes it that much more of a blessing."