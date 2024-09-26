'Dictator Duchess' Meghan Markle's Desperate PR Plan Revealed: How Floundering Ex-Actress Is Fighting for 'Best Boss Ever' Rebrand

Meghan Markle's bid to transform her reputation from "Duchess Difficult" to "Best Boss Ever" has hit the skids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, and husband Prince Harry, 40, were reportedly angry at recent allegations made in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter describing the former Suits star's management style as like a "dictator in high heels" who reduced grown men to tears" with form for sending angry emails at 5am.