Mohamed Al Fayed Victim Reveals She Was Trafficked and Raped by Harrods Tycoon — And Calls His Female Store Staff 'Lambs to Slaughter'

A former Harrods employee has come forward to share her traumatic experience of being trafficked and drugged, revealing that Mohamed Al Fayed attempted to rape her, RadarOnline.com can reveal. This shocking testimony is part of a broader pattern, as around 200 women have accused the former Harrods owner of rape and sexual abuse.

Source: Screenshot from BBC Breakfast The five women (Lindsay is bottom row center) talked about their experiences at Harrods and with Fayed.

During a recent appearance on BBC Breakfast, five alleged victims recounted their harrowing experiences, with one of them, former secretary Lindsay, detailing her ordeal, The Sun reported. Lindsay recounted how Fayed would regularly harass and assault female staff, creating a toxic work environment. She described a particularly horrifying incident during a work trip to Paris, where she believed she was going for a legitimate business meeting. Instead, she found herself being trafficked.

Source: MEGA Mohamed Al Fayed is accused of multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse

On that trip, Lindsay explained, “I was told I was going on a business trip to Paris. In fact, it turned out I was being trafficked.” After dinner at the Ritz with a colleague and three celebrities, security staff intervened and took her and her colleague to what they believed would be luxurious accommodations. However, they were taken to Dodi Al Fayed's flat, where they were locked inside. “We were told it was to keep us safe,” she said, “but it was so we couldn’t escape. It was the most terrifying night of my life.”

Source: MEGA Mohamed Al Fayed is accused of sexually assaulting over 20 women.

Lindsay reported having no memory of her return journey, suffering significant injuries and suspecting that she had been drugged. She expressed that the traumatic memories from her time at Harrods would remain with her forever. “Harrods needs to have some accountability,” she emphasized, highlighting the invasive medical procedure she underwent to secure her job. The scale of the abuse is staggering, with over 20 women already coming forward, and more than 200 additional claims reportedly under investigation.

Source: MEGA Five women have accused the former Harrods boss of rape.

Dean Armstrong KC, representing the victims, noted a systemic culture at Harrods that facilitated Fayed’s predatory behavior. His inquiries extend to all entities associated with Fayed, including Fulham Football Club, which he owned until 2013. In response to the allegations, Harrods acknowledged its “vicarious liability” for Fayed’s actions and expressed deep concern over the reports. They have begun to reach settlements with some victims since Fayed's death in 2023. Armstrong stated, “This case combines some of the most horrific elements of the cases involving Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein,” and declared unequivocally, “Mohamed Al Fayed was a monster.”

In a statement released after the interview aired, Michael Ward, former managing director of Harrods, accused Fayed of presiding over "a toxic culture of secrecy, intimidation, fear of repercussion and sexual misconduct.” He added, “As managing director of Harrods, I wanted to convey my personal horror at the revelations that have emerged over the past week. We have all seen the survivors bravely speak about the terrible abuse they suffered at the hands of Harrods former owner Mohamed Fayed. As we have already stated, we failed our colleagues and for that we are deeply sorry. As someone who has worked at Harrods since 2006, and therefore worked for Fayed until the change of ownership in 2010, I feel it is important to make it clear that I was not aware of his criminality and abuse. While it is true that rumors of his behavior circulated in the public domain, no charges or allegations were ever put to me by the Police, the CPS, internal channels or others. Had they been, I would of course have acted immediately."