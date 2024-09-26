'Stingy' King Charles Is 'Forcing Royals to Eat Garbage Scraps' as He's So Nutty About Future of Planet: 'There Is Zero Waste!'
He ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal King Charles has been branded the 'King of Leftovers' because he forces the royal family to eat "garbage scraps" in an effort to protect the future of the planet.
Thomas Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla's son and Charles' stepson, said: "There is no waste, everything is recycled, everything is used from the table.
"If anything is left over from the dinner, that will be made into something else or appear the next day. Nothing's allowed to be thrown out."
But Bowles, 49, also described his 75-year-old monarch stepfather as a "food hero" who puts his actions where his mouth is.
He added: "It's not the King paying lip service – he practices what he preaches."
Camilla's son's comments come one year after Charles launched the Coronation Food Project – a "ground-breaking response" to the "urgent and growing challenge" of "how to reduce waste whilst also reducing hunger".
Charles, upon launching the project in 2023, said: "Food need is as real and urgent a problem as food waste – and if a way could be found to bridge the gap between them, then it would address two problems in one.
"To mark my 75th birthday in this Coronation year, it is my greatest hope that the Coronation Food Project will find practical ways to do just that."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the claim Charles "recycles" food to prevent waste also comes as the king continues to battle an undisclosed form of cancer.
Food critic Bowles, while promoting his new cookbook Cooking and the Crown, discussed his royal stepfather's ongoing struggle with the mystery disease.
He said: "Cancer, it really is a b------.
"The King's having the best treatment. He's a great man and a tough man, and you've just got to get on with it.
"Of course, anyone who has someone they love with cancer is going to worry."
As for the queen, Bowles said Camilla, 77, is staying "tough" amid Charles' allegedly worsening condition.
He added: "She's tough, my mother."
Meanwhile, the king's efforts to reduce waste coincide with his efforts to slim down the monarchy in a desperate battle not to alienate broke citizens from the royal family.
Charles has been working to slim down the monarchy since he took the throne in September 2022, and his goals reportedly include cutting costs, focusing on the head of state and reducing the number of people living off the public purse.
But insiders say the king's plans may have backfired.
A palace source said: "King Charles really wanted to have a slimmed-down monarchy when he took on the throne but he never could have anticipated slimming down to where it is now.
"This is going to definitely be a complicated time for the royal family."
