He ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal King Charles has been branded the 'King of Leftovers' because he forces the royal family to eat "garbage scraps" in an effort to protect the future of the planet.

Thomas Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla's son and Charles' stepson, said: "There is no waste, everything is recycled, everything is used from the table.

"If anything is left over from the dinner, that will be made into something else or appear the next day. Nothing's allowed to be thrown out."