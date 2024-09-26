Your tip
Mick Jagger's Very Quiet Final Days: Womanizing Rolling Stones Ex-Wildman, 81, Reinvents Himself as French Sheep Farmer

Mick Jagger's Very Quiet Final Days: Womanizing Rolling Stones Ex-Wildman, 81, Reinvents Himself as French Sheep Farmer
Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger is enjoying the quiet life in France with his girlfriend and a flock of sheep.

Sept. 26 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is embracing the quiet life – by becoming a sheep farmer!

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran singer, 81, has rescued the animals and moved them to the grounds of his countryside property in France.

sir mick jaggers very quiet final days womanizing rolling stones ex wildman reinvents himself as french sheep farmer
Jagger was famous for his womazing and partying.

The former womanizer, who was also notorious for his drug-fuelled parties, now gets his kicks from looking after pets.

His partner Melanie Hamrick, 37, said: "We rescued the sheep. I had mentioned it would be nice to have some.

"I told someone in the area, and they told me about a farmer who had a mother and three baby sheep that he didn't want. I said: 'We're taking them!'"

Hamrick, who has been dating Jagger since 2014 and shares a seven-year-old son named Deveraux, also revealed the couple has four cats, four chickens, two rabbits and four dogs at their 16th century castle La Fourchette on the Loire River.

sir mick jaggers very quiet final days womanizing rolling stones ex wildman reinvents himself as french sheep farmer
The rocker rescued the sheep before moving them to the land surrounding his French property.

Hamrick is such an animal lover, Jagger has encouraged her to volunteer at Battersea Dogs Home in London where they have a house nearby.

Speaking to Hello magazine, Hamrick said: "I told him I would love to, but I would probably end up bringing home more animals. So he was like: 'Oh yeah – maybe not.'"

Hamrick recently spoke about the couple's 44-year age gap, claiming it doesn't bother her.

And the former ballerina admits it barely registers with her.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, she said: "I don't think about it.

sir mick jaggers very quiet final days womanizing rolling stones ex wildman reinvents himself as french sheep farmer
Jagger and partner Melanie Hamrick have been dating since 2014.

"Everyone's going to have their opinion. If you think about others' opinions, no matter where you are in life, you're going to have a problem and you're going to (analyze) it."

She added: "I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business."

sir mick jaggers very quiet final days womanizing rolling stones ex wildman reinvents himself as french sheep farmer
Jagger met his partner at a Rolling Stones concert in Tokyo.

The couple met at a Rolling Stones concert in Tokyo and started dating in February 2014.

Despite Jagger's iconic status, Hamrick admits she wasn't star-struck by the veteran singer.

She explains: "Ballet dancers meet some of the biggest stars and act, like, 'Who are you?'

"Because, to us, ballet dancers are the gods. That's who you study and look up to. You're so in your world."

And now the pair are spending even more time together after Hamrick retired from the American Ballet Theatre in 2019.

She told The New York Times: "The schedule of A.B.T. is great, but it's hard when you have a child and the life I have now.

"I feel like superwoman some days and other days I feel like I'm head above water just phoning in being a dancer – coming to rehearsal and not being my best.

"That's not fair. I love it. But sometimes my head is not there. And I've done enough Swan Lakes. It's OK."

