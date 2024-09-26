Final Feast: Infamous Death Row Inmates' Last Meals Before Execution

Responsible for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people, Timothy McVeigh received a death sentence in June 1997. The domestic terrorist attack occurred due to McVeigh’s disappointment in the outcomes of the Waco and Ruby Ridge events. On June 11, 2001, McVeigh died by lethal injection at the age of 33.

McVeigh’s last meal consisted of two pints of mint ice cream.

Aileen Wuornos

Between 1989 and 1990, serial killer and sex worker Aileen Wuornos murdered seven of her male clients in Florida. A jury sentenced Wuornos to death by lethal injection, with the execution commencing on Oct. 9, 2002.

Despite having the option of a full meal, Wuornos had a cup of black coffee as her last meal before her death.

Lawrence Russell Brewer

Lawrence Russell Brewer was a hate supremacist and murderer who killed James Byrd Jr., a black man, on June 7, 1998. Brewer and two other suspects beat the 49-year-old disabled victim to death in Jasper County, Texas. Police arrested Brewer, and his co-defendants, Shawn Berry and John King, for the murder. Brewer later died by lethal injection on Sept. 21, 2011, in Huntsville, Texas.

Brewer requested his last meal to be a bacon cheeseburger, three fajitas, one pound of barbeque, pizza, peanut butter with crushed peanuts, a pint of vanilla ice cream and three root bears, according to KJAS. Despite this large order of food, Brewer did not eat any of it.