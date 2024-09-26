Jenna Dewan Celebrates End of 6-Year Channing Tatum Divorce Saga By Posting Iconic Photo of Nicole Kidman After Tom Cruise Split
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have officially settled their divorce after a bitter six-year court saga.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Dewan marked the milestone by posting an iconic photo of Nicole Kidman celebrating the relief of her notorious split from Tom Cruise.
Dewan, now 43, filed for divorce in October 2018 after nine years married to Tatum, now 44, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason.
The legal skirmish dragged on for years as the pair butted heads over how they should divvy up the profits from the hugely successful Magic Mike franchise.
The World of Dance host argued it was a joint investment made during their marriage and she was therefore entitled to a share of the royalties from movies, reality shows and live performances.
Yet her 21 Jump Street actor ex claimed the franchise saw most of its success after their split. Court docs listed the date of separation as April 2, 2018, but they were declared legally single in November 2019.
After intense legal wrangling, the parties reached an agreement and filed the paperwork on Wednesday – just weeks before their case was set to go to trial.
While the details of the settlement were kept confidential, Los Angeles County court records exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com showed the former couple agreed to waive claims for spousal support and address any future disputes privately.
They also previously signed off on sharing 50/50 custody of their 11-year-old daughter, Everly.
On Thursday, Dewan gave fans a glimpse into her mindset about the end of the legal drama via her Instagram story, where she posted the legendary image showing Kidman, now 57, victoriously strutting down a Los Angeles street after finalizing her divorce from Cruise, now 62.
The pair met on the set of the film Days of Thunder and began dating in late 1989. They tied the knot in December of 1990.
The photo was snapped just after Kidman left her lawyer's office on August 8, 2001, and has since become a symbol of liberation and joy. The actress was reportedly emerging from a marriage plagued by challenges, partly due to Cruise, now 62, being deeply entrenched in the Church of Scientology.
Both had clearly moved on by 2006, the year Kidman married Keith Urban and Cruise wed Katie Holmes.
Dewan and Tatum had also moved on since their split, with Tatum engaged to Zoe Kravitz and Dewan engaged to Steve Kazee, with whom she shares two children.
The former couple met in 2006 on the set of Step Up, and their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life romance. After dating for about three years, they got married in July 2009 and welcomed their daughter in 2013.
