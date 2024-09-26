Jenna Dewan Celebrates End of 6-Year Channing Tatum Divorce Saga By Posting Iconic Photo of Nicole Kidman After Tom Cruise Split

The legal skirmish dragged on for years as the pair butted heads over how they should divvy up the profits from the hugely successful Magic Mike franchise.

The World of Dance host argued it was a joint investment made during their marriage and she was therefore entitled to a share of the royalties from movies, reality shows and live performances.

Yet her 21 Jump Street actor ex claimed the franchise saw most of its success after their split. Court docs listed the date of separation as April 2, 2018, but they were declared legally single in November 2019.