Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Channing Tatum
Exclusive Details

Jenna Dewan Celebrates End of 6-Year Channing Tatum Divorce Saga By Posting Iconic Photo of Nicole Kidman After Tom Cruise Split

Composite photo of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, Nicole Kidman.
Source: MEGA; @jennadewan/Instagram

Jenna Dewan marked the end of her six-year divorce battle with Channing Tatum by posting an iconic photo of Nicole Kidman celebrating her split from Tom Cruise in 2001.

By:

Sept. 26 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have officially settled their divorce after a bitter six-year court saga.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Dewan marked the milestone by posting an iconic photo of Nicole Kidman celebrating the relief of her notorious split from Tom Cruise.

Dewan, now 43, filed for divorce in October 2018 after nine years married to Tatum, now 44, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason.

Article continues below advertisement
jenna dewan demands percent cut magic mike empire divorce slams accusations dragging out case
Source: MEGA

Tatum and Dewan each agreed to waive claims for spousal support.

The legal skirmish dragged on for years as the pair butted heads over how they should divvy up the profits from the hugely successful Magic Mike franchise.

The World of Dance host argued it was a joint investment made during their marriage and she was therefore entitled to a share of the royalties from movies, reality shows and live performances.

Yet her 21 Jump Street actor ex claimed the franchise saw most of its success after their split. Court docs listed the date of separation as April 2, 2018, but they were declared legally single in November 2019.

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum magic mike
Source: MEGA

The former couple butted heads over how to divvy up the royalties from the 'Magic Mike' franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

After intense legal wrangling, the parties reached an agreement and filed the paperwork on Wednesday – just weeks before their case was set to go to trial.

While the details of the settlement were kept confidential, Los Angeles County court records exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com showed the former couple agreed to waive claims for spousal support and address any future disputes privately.

They also previously signed off on sharing 50/50 custody of their 11-year-old daughter, Everly.

MORE ON:
Channing Tatum

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Dewan gave fans a glimpse into her mindset about the end of the legal drama via her Instagram story, where she posted the legendary image showing Kidman, now 57, victoriously strutting down a Los Angeles street after finalizing her divorce from Cruise, now 62.

Article continues below advertisement
nicole kidman tom cruise
Source: MEGA

Kidman and Cruise were married for 11 years.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair met on the set of the film Days of Thunder and began dating in late 1989. They tied the knot in December of 1990.

The photo was snapped just after Kidman left her lawyer's office on August 8, 2001, and has since become a symbol of liberation and joy. The actress was reportedly emerging from a marriage plagued by challenges, partly due to Cruise, now 62, being deeply entrenched in the Church of Scientology.

Both had clearly moved on by 2006, the year Kidman married Keith Urban and Cruise wed Katie Holmes.

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum jenna dewan magicmike
Source: mega

They met on the set of 'Step Up' in 2006.

Dewan and Tatum had also moved on since their split, with Tatum engaged to Zoe Kravitz and Dewan engaged to Steve Kazee, with whom she shares two children.

The former couple met in 2006 on the set of Step Up, and their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life romance. After dating for about three years, they got married in July 2009 and welcomed their daughter in 2013.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.