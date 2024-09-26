Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy Bizarrely Breaks Silence Via Lawyer on Infamous ‘1,000 Lube Bottles’ Find: ‘Americans Buy in Bulk’

Diddy's Lawyer Says Baby Oil Was About Bulk Buying, Not Trafficking
Source: MEGA

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs just likes to buy in bulk, which explains the 1,000 bottles of baby oil investigators found in his home, his lawyer claims.

By:

Sept. 26 2024, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The lawyer for Sean 'Diddy' Combs claims the large number of baby oil bottles found in the rapper's home is simply because he buys in bulk like many Americans.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Marc Agnifilio was responding to claims that federal agents confiscated “1,000 bottles” of baby oil and lubricant from Combs homes in Miami and Los Angeles during a raid linked to a probe into his alleged sex trafficking empire.

Article continues below advertisement
Diddy's Lawyer Says Baby Oil Was About Bulk Buying, Not Trafficking
Source: MEGA

Diddy's water-side Miami mansion hosted many of his debaunched parties.

Agnifilio told the New York Post, “I don't think it was 1,000. I think it was a lot. I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know.”

He added, “And you know these are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do, you know, we can't get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing because if it was there would be no more people.”

Diddy's Lawyer Says Baby Oil Was About Bulk Buying, Not Trafficking
Source: MEGA

Combs was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Agnifilio was visiting Combs, 54, at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he is incarcerated pending trial after a federal judge rejected his $50 million bail proposal twice.

Article continues below advertisement
Diddy's Lawyer Says Baby Oil Was About Bulk Buying, Not Trafficking
Source: MEGA

Several pictures, like this one above, show a young Leonardo DiCaprio partying with Diddy at a notorious 'White Party' in 1999.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

In the indictment, prosecutors alleged the music mogul "created a criminal enterprise" in which he "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct".

Article continues below advertisement
Diddy's Lawyer Says Baby Oil Was About Bulk Buying, Not Trafficking
Source: MEGA

Diddy's bodyguard claims Diddy has secret tapes from his infamous parties.

Prosecutors alleged Diddy used drugs, violence and the power of his status to "lure female victims" into extended sex acts called "freak offs".

Diddy pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution during his arraignment hearing.

Article continues below advertisement

Agnifilio said Combs is feeling positive about his chances in court. “He's just laser-focused, he's engaged, he's helpful, he's confident. We're going through our defense as we do every day and his spirits are relatively good,” he told The Post.

A conviction on every charge would require a mandatory 15 years in prison with the possibility of a life sentence.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.