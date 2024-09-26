Diddy Bizarrely Breaks Silence Via Lawyer on Infamous ‘1,000 Lube Bottles’ Find: ‘Americans Buy in Bulk’
The lawyer for Sean 'Diddy' Combs claims the large number of baby oil bottles found in the rapper's home is simply because he buys in bulk like many Americans.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Marc Agnifilio was responding to claims that federal agents confiscated “1,000 bottles” of baby oil and lubricant from Combs homes in Miami and Los Angeles during a raid linked to a probe into his alleged sex trafficking empire.
Agnifilio told the New York Post, “I don't think it was 1,000. I think it was a lot. I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know.”
He added, “And you know these are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do, you know, we can't get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing because if it was there would be no more people.”
Agnifilio was visiting Combs, 54, at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he is incarcerated pending trial after a federal judge rejected his $50 million bail proposal twice.
In the indictment, prosecutors alleged the music mogul "created a criminal enterprise" in which he "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct".
Prosecutors alleged Diddy used drugs, violence and the power of his status to "lure female victims" into extended sex acts called "freak offs".
Diddy pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution during his arraignment hearing.
Agnifilio said Combs is feeling positive about his chances in court. “He's just laser-focused, he's engaged, he's helpful, he's confident. We're going through our defense as we do every day and his spirits are relatively good,” he told The Post.
A conviction on every charge would require a mandatory 15 years in prison with the possibility of a life sentence.
