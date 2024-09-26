Diddy Bizarrely Breaks Silence Via Lawyer on Infamous ‘1,000 Lube Bottles’ Find: ‘Americans Buy in Bulk’

The lawyer for Sean 'Diddy' Combs claims the large number of baby oil bottles found in the rapper's home is simply because he buys in bulk like many Americans.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Marc Agnifilio was responding to claims that federal agents confiscated “1,000 bottles” of baby oil and lubricant from Combs homes in Miami and Los Angeles during a raid linked to a probe into his alleged sex trafficking empire.