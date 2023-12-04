Lenny Kravitz Breaks Silence After Calling Out BET Awards Over Never Inviting Him

"It is important to me to set the record straight on recent media reports based on an interview I did. My Black musical heritage means a lot to me, and I owe my success to my supporters who have taken this journey with me over the span of my career," the performer shared in a new statement on Monday.

"The comment I made was not about 'Black media' or the 'Black community.' I was specifically referring to Black award shows in particular. My comment was meant to express a concern about ensuring that Black artists are being recognized for their work in what is now being called 'non-traditional' Black music, which it is not."

Kravitz went on, "Rock and roll is the music we were instrumental in creating and is a part of our history. We must retain our heritage and celebrate that together. BET and countless others have paved the way for this type of recognition."