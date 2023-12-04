Your tip
Lenny Kravitz Breaks Silence After Calling Out BET Awards Over Never Inviting Him

lenny kravitz breaks silence after calling out bet awards over snub pp
Source: Raoul Gatchalian/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Lenny Kravitz released a statement to set the record straight after seemingly calling out Black media.

By:

Dec. 4 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Lenny Kravitz spoke out to clear the air after venting about how he was being overlooked for his contributions in the music industry, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The American Woman hitmaker revealed that he had never been invited to the BET Awards or the now-defunct Source Awards in an interview with Esquire, and some readers perceived his comments to be a dig at Black media outlets overall.

lenny kravitz breaks silence after calling out bet awards over snub
Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA

"It is important to me to set the record straight on recent media reports based on an interview I did. My Black musical heritage means a lot to me, and I owe my success to my supporters who have taken this journey with me over the span of my career," the performer shared in a new statement on Monday.

"The comment I made was not about 'Black media' or the 'Black community.' I was specifically referring to Black award shows in particular. My comment was meant to express a concern about ensuring that Black artists are being recognized for their work in what is now being called 'non-traditional' Black music, which it is not."

Kravitz went on, "Rock and roll is the music we were instrumental in creating and is a part of our history. We must retain our heritage and celebrate that together. BET and countless others have paved the way for this type of recognition."

lenny kravitz breaks silence after calling out bet awards over snub
Source: JIM RUYMEN/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency

"I hope that by sharing my concern a spotlight will be shone on this issue," he concluded, signing off with a message of "love and peace."

The soulful crooner has a new double album called Blue Electric Light up ahead, telling the publication he'll be focusing on promotion for the next six months before hitting the road for a world tour when the time is right.

lenny kravitz breaks silence after calling out bet awards over snub
Source: Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo/Newscom/The Mega Agency

While speaking out about the BET Awards, Kravitz explained why he felt worthy of a spotlight due to his accomplishments over the years.

"And it's like, here is a Black artist who has reintroduced many Black art forms, who has broken down barriers — just like those that came before me broke down. That is positive," he said. "And they don't have anything to say about it?"

lenny kravitz breaks silence after calling out bet awards over snub
Source: Lasse Lagoni / Gonzales Photo/Gonzales Photo/Newscom/The Mega Agency

The Fly Away singer, however, isn't focused on his naysayers, noting that he isn't working hard for the "accolades," but rather the "experience."

Lenny and his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, were all smiles when they recently stepped out on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures event in Los Angeles on Sunday.

