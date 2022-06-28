‘I Cared Too Much’: The Doctor Who Prescribed Elvis Presley 5,300 Pills Over Seven Months

When Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977, the official autopsy report listed natural causes – “clogged arteries, high blood pressure and an enlarged heart.” But there was nothing natural about the way the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll abused prescription drugs until they made his death at 42 inevitable.

Elvis was addicted to pills of all kinds with the help of several doctors whose ethics were swayed by the thousands of dollars in gifts that Elvis bestowed upon them.