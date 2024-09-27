Shattered Sophia Loren's Agonizing Final Days: 90-Year-Old Screen Siren Battling to Walk and 'Frightened of Falling' After Breaking Brittle Bones
Sophia Loren sparkled at her recent 90th birthday party – but behind the glitz and glamour, the Italian bombshell is said to be dealing with a slew of health concerns.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar winner is still feeling the effects of a serious fall. In November 2023, Loren broke several bones, including her hip, after taking a spill in her bathroom.
Her friend said: "She's still not 100 percent. She's walking in a cast at times, and she is afraid of falling again."
But despite her physical limitations, her mind is still said to be "all there".
The insider continued: "She's a little frailer than she was in the past, but she laughs off frail jokes that she was always so afraid of!"
Ahead of her milestone birthday, Loren proved her lively spirit still remains intact.
She told Closer Weekly: "When I look in the mirror, I often ask myself, I don't ask, 'Are you great?' or 'Are you beautiful?' No! It's how I feel inside, how happy I am, how happy I am. That's what matters."
The Italian-born international star also admitted she hasn't achieved absolutely everything she ever wanted.
She joked: "I've been trying to have a British accent all my life."
Accents aside, her life has gone way beyond the dreams she had as a child growing up during World War II.
Loren said: "I really experienced the war.
"Bombing everywhere and killing everybody. It was really awful. And no money. No food."
In spite of the circumstances surrounding her, Loren still had hope and determination. At 14, she began entering beauty pageants. And in 1950, she landed her breakthrough role in The Gold of Naples.
She set out for Hollywood four years later unable to speak any English.
Loren said: "I was completely lost. But I was willing to learn."
Just a few years later, she won her Oscar for 1960’s Two Women. She was an international star.
Her friend said: "Sophia has achieved every dream she ever had in life, truly. She's had a full life and is celebrating that!"
Following the death of her husband of 41 years, Carlo Ponti, in 2007, she settled full-time in Geneva, Switzerland in a lush apartment she'd owned for more than 50 years.
Loren explained her choice to relocate was because her two sons, Carlo, 55, and Edoardo, 51, were both born there.
She said: "I have children. I have grandchildren.
"I think I've reached a peaceful life. I have everything I ever wanted."
Her friend added: "At this stage of her life, Sophia's passions are spending time with her grandchildren, sitting in her garden, watching some of her favorite shows or classic films.
"She wants to be comfortable, have good conversations with friends and eat good meals."
Loren may live a quiet life abroad, but she still rang in her 90th birthday in true style with a small gathering of friends.
On Monday, September 23, her friend Giorgio Armani, also 90, shared a sweet clip from the movie icon's celebrations following her birthday on Friday, September 20.
For the occasion, Loren wore a glittering silver dress from the designer's Privé collection, pairing it with a diamond necklace and earrings.
For the occasion, Loren wore a glittering silver dress from the designer's Privé collection, pairing it with a diamond necklace and earrings.
