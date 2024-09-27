Shattered Sophia Loren's Agonizing Final Days: 90-Year-Old Screen Siren Battling to Walk and 'Frightened of Falling' After Breaking Brittle Bones

Sophia Loren sparkled at her recent 90th birthday party – but behind the glitz and glamour, the Italian bombshell is said to be dealing with a slew of health concerns.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar winner is still feeling the effects of a serious fall. In November 2023, Loren broke several bones, including her hip, after taking a spill in her bathroom.

Her friend said: "She's still not 100 percent. She's walking in a cast at times, and she is afraid of falling again."

But despite her physical limitations, her mind is still said to be "all there".

The insider continued: "She's a little frailer than she was in the past, but she laughs off frail jokes that she was always so afraid of!"