Italian Acting Icon Sophia Loren, 89, Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Surgery After Serious Fall at Her Switzerland Home
Renowned Hollywood actress Sophia Loren was rushed to the hospital to undergo emergency surgery this weekend after she suffered a bad fall at her Switzerland home, RadarOnline.com can report.
Loren, 89, reportedly suffered several fractures to her hip and a serious fracture to her femur after she fell down in the bathroom at her Geneva home on Sunday.
Loren's two sons – Carlo Jr., 55, and Edoardo, 50 – reportedly remained by the Italian acting icon’s side and supported her in the hospital following the devastating fall.
The fall came just two days before Loren was scheduled to open a new restaurant in the Italian city of Bari on Tuesday, and a representative for the restaurant detailed the 89-year-old actress’s condition in an Instagram post published on Sunday evening.
“A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures,” the rep wrote. “Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation.”
“Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon,” Loren’s restaurant team continued. “The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery.”
Loren was forced to cancel her upcoming public engagements as a result of her injuries, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which included the restaurant opening and an honorary citizenship ceremony conducted by the city of Bari.
Loren, who most recently starred in the 2020 Netflix film The Life Ahead, has long been recognized as one of the greatest stars of classical Hollywood cinema.
She has appeared in numerous iconic films such as Two Women in 1961 and Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow in 1963 and has received critical acclaim for her performances.
Loren's many outstanding contributions to cinema were acknowledged when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1961 for her role in the war drama Two Women – which made her the first actress to receive an Oscar for a performance not in the English language.
Despite her age, Loren continued to captivate audiences with her beauty and talent.
She made a stunning appearance at the Armani fashion show in Venice during the 80th Venice Film Festival just days before she turned 89 on September 20.
Loren’s journey to superstardom first started when she entered a beauty contest at the age of 16. During this contest, she caught the eye of Italian director Carlo Loren. Carlo would later become her husband.
Loren also shared a romantic relationship with fellow Hollywood legend Cary Grant while filming the 1957 flick The Pride and the Passion.
However, that relationship did not continue and Loren chose to marry Carlo despite the fact that he was not yet divorced from his first wife, Giuliana.
Loren and Carlo’s marriage faced legal complications, and they eventually had to annul the marriage in 1962 in order to avoid bigamy charges.
Loren and her husband officially married in 1966 and shared two sons together before Carlo passed away in 2007.