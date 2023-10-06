Sophia Loren, 89, 'on Her Last Legs' After Suffering Serious Fractures From Fall at Swiss Home: Source
Italian bombshell Sophia Loren is facing her final days after she underwent emergency surgery following a terrible fall in the bathroom of her Swiss home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The fragile screen legend, 89, sustained several "serious fractures" to her hip and femur in the fall, according to her agent Andrea Giusti.
Giusti revealed that both of Loren's sons, Carlo Ponti, 54, and Edoardo Ponti, 50, are at the Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow star's bedside.
"She's literally on her last legs," a close pal, who's known Loren for decades, dished to the National Enquirer. Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin noted that falls like the one Loren suffered "could be catastrophic."
Though he has not personally treated the actress, the physician said, "Hip fractures are the most serious consequence of falling in older people like Sophia."
Citing medical data, Dr. Mirkin explained that the risk of death after a hip fracture at any age "is three times that of the general population."
The physician continued that the "death rate from hip fractures increases significantly as people age because the injury can cause clots that travel from the fracture to the lungs, increasing the risk of infection and heart failure."
Loren's "outlook" is "not good" given her age and injuries. Loren's fall happened two days before she was set to open a new restaurant in Bari, Italy. After Loren was hospitalized, a representative for the restaurant issued a statement about the actress' condition.
"A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures," the rep said in late September. "Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation."
The representative was optimistic that Loren would make a full recovery despite her serious injuries.
"Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon," the rep's statement continued. "The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery."
The unfortunate stumble forced Loren to cancel her upcoming public appearances, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Even in her late eighties, the iconic actress was booked and busy.
Loren most recently starred in Netflix's 2020 film, The Life Ahead. She's regarded as one of best actresses of all time and the first to win an Oscar Award for a non-english speaking performance thanks to the 1961 hit film, Two Women.