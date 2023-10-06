Sophia Loren, 89, 'on Her Last Legs' After Suffering Serious Fractures From Fall at Swiss Home: Source

Giusti revealed that both of Loren's sons, Carlo Ponti, 54, and Edoardo Ponti, 50, are at the Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow star's bedside.

"She's literally on her last legs," a close pal, who's known Loren for decades, dished to the National Enquirer. Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin noted that falls like the one Loren suffered "could be catastrophic."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.