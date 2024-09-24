Leonardo DiCaprio Feared to Have Been Groomed as Child — as Chilling Clip of Actor With Convicted Pedophile Resurfaces Amid Diddy Scandal
A resurfaced video of a young Leonardo DiCaprio in the company of a convicted pedophile has sparked fears the Oscar winner may have been groomed as a child.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the footage has come to light in the wake of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex crimes probe after it was revealed the Titanic actor was one of the rapper’s "favorite guests" at his notorious parties.
DiCaprio, 49, is seen embracing Nickelodeon dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck, who referred to the actor, aged just 15 at the time, as the "hottest hunkiest teen idol".
The creepy exchange took place on the set of Growing Pains and the footage featured on the documentary series Quiet on Set, which detailed the "toxic work conditions" on Nickelodeon children's shows in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Most of the allegations centered on Dan Schneider, the creator of iCarly and Zoey 101, but former child star Drake Bell also spoke about being sexually abused by Peck.
Speaking about DiCaprio and Peck, Joe Bell, Brian's father, noticed how similar the pedophile's gestures to the actor were to that of his son.
- Leonardo DiCaprio Named by Sean 'Diddy' Combs as His 'No.1 on Invitation List' for Notorious 'White Parties'
- Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Crazed Parties In His Own Words: 'They're Gonna Probably be Arresting Me Just Coz We Wanna Have a Good Time'
- Yet Another Top Music Power-Player Distances Themselves From Diddy's Infamous 'White Parties' and 'Freak Offs': 'I Didn't Go!'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
He said: "I saw this video of Brian Peck on Growing Pains with Leonardo DiCaprio grabbing his shoulders and running (his hand) down his arm.
"That's the kind of behavior I saw him with my son. The same freaking behavior."
In 2003, Peck was accused of molesting a child and spent 16 months in prison after being convicted of a lewd act against a child and oral copulation of a person under 16.
DiCaprio has yet to comment since becoming embroiled in Diddy's sex crimes scandal, having attended the parties hosted by the rapper – who was keen to talk up the star's appearance.
In resurfaced footage from a video posted by Vogue in 2018, titled 73 Questions with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the disgraced rapper, 54, gave the magazine crew a tour of his home while providing an insight into his party life.
As he stood in his kitchen, the interviewee asked the rapper who was the number one person on Diddy's invitation list when it came to his notorious 'White Parties'.
Without hesitation, Diddy turns to face the reporter and says: "Leonardo DiCaprio" – before offering the reporter a beverage.
Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey are also among the huge raft of A-listers who attended the parties.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.