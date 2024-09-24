Leonardo DiCaprio Feared to Have Been Groomed as Child — as Chilling Clip of Actor With Convicted Pedophile Resurfaces Amid Diddy Scandal

DiCaprio, 49, is seen embracing Nickelodeon dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck, who referred to the actor, aged just 15 at the time, as the "hottest hunkiest teen idol".

The creepy exchange took place on the set of Growing Pains and the footage featured on the documentary series Quiet on Set, which detailed the "toxic work conditions" on Nickelodeon children's shows in the 1990s and early 2000s.