Dan Schneider Sues Over 'Quiet on Set' Docuseries, Claims He Was Falsely Portrayed as a Predator
Famed television producer Dan Schneider is taking legal action against the Quiet on Set creators, filing a bombshell defamation lawsuit while claiming his professional reputation has been tarnished by the way he was portrayed in the docuseries.
RadarOnline.com reported on the four-part series, which cast a dark light on prominent children's television programs from the 1990s to 2000s, with a focus on Schneider's tenure as a producer and showrunner at Nickelodeon and his alleged inappropriate behavior on set.
Schneider is known for being the creator of many hit shows including All That, The Amanda Show, iCarly, Victorious, and Sam & Cat.
His lawyers called the docuseries a "hit job," according to a new TMZ report, claiming he was portrayed unfairly for "clickbait, ratings, and views — or simply put, money" alongside other convicted child sex offenders who worked on some of the Nickelodeon shows.
"Schneider had no knowledge of their abuse, was not complicit in the abuse, condemned the abuse once it was discovered and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself."
The screenwriter is seeking unspecified damages for mental distress he suffered and financial losses he endured.
Lawyers for Schneider slammed the editing and claimed it fueled the narrative that he was an abuser himself.
"They went beyond reporting the truth and falsely implied that I was involved in or facilitated horrific crimes for which actual child predators have been prosecuted and convicted," Schneider added. "I have no objection to anyone highlighting my failures as a boss, but it is wrong to mislead millions of people to the false conclusion that I was in any way involved in heinous acts like those committed by child predators."
In the series, former child star Drake Bell revealed that he was a victim of abuse by former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck, who pleaded no contest to sexually abusing the actor in 2004. Peck spent 16 months behind bars and was mandated to register as a sex offender.
Schneider said that he was misrepresented on Quiet on Set while admitting "there is no doubt that I was sometimes a bad leader," adding, "I am sincerely apologetic and regretful for that behavior, and I will continue to take accountability for it."