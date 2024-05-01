Famed television producer Dan Schneider is taking legal action against the Quiet on Set creators, filing a bombshell defamation lawsuit while claiming his professional reputation has been tarnished by the way he was portrayed in the docuseries.

RadarOnline.com reported on the four-part series, which cast a dark light on prominent children's television programs from the 1990s to 2000s, with a focus on Schneider's tenure as a producer and showrunner at Nickelodeon and his alleged inappropriate behavior on set.

Schneider is known for being the creator of many hit shows including All That, The Amanda Show, iCarly, Victorious, and Sam & Cat.