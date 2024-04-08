James Marsden Still Hasn't Apologized to Drake Bell for Letter Supporting Child Predator Brian Peck

James Marsden still has not privately or publicly apologized for his past support of Brian Peck, the man who sexually abused Drake Bell as a child, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Investigation Discovery aired a fifth bonus episode Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV Sunday focusing on the reaction and fallout since the bombshell series aired, exposing the shocking workplace conditions at Nickelodeon.

While Bell has received an outpouring of support since revealing he was sexually abused by Peck, a former voice coach, he also revealed there has been radio silence from several stars who were called out in the docuseries.