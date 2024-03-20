'Protect Survivors': Former Nickelodeon Stars Protest Outside of Burbank Studios Following Bombshell Documentary
Former Nickelodeon stars protested outside the network's Burbank, California, offices, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The protest was led by former Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas and followed the release of Investigation Discovery's shocking documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which uncovered rampant sexual abuse at the network during the '90s and 2000s.
On Tuesday, Nikolas and others gathered outside the Burbank studios. Protestors held photographs of Nickelodeon executives accused of fostering a toxic environment and enabling abusers, while the crowd chanted, "Protect survivors, not predators!" and "Power to survivors!"
Others held photos of former Nickelodeon employees who had been accused of sexual abuse, including dialogue coach Brian Peck, who was convicted of child sexual abuse in a case involving Drake Bell.
Nikolas held a sign that read, "Nickelodeon didn't protect us" as another protestor displayed a balloon that read, "Sickelodeon."
The former Zoey 101 star announced at the beginning of the protest, which was being live-streamed, "This is a very monumental moment for child stars everywhere."
"We were so scared of these networks and the adults that we were working for for such a long time, and now we’re adults and we get to let them know how we feel."
The documentary revealed for the first time that Bell, 37, was the child actor at the center of Peck's case in 2004. The dialogue coach was convicted of child sexual abuse in October 2004. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison and required to register as a sex offender.
At the time, Bell was one of the network's biggest stars.
"I often look back at that time and wonder how in the world I survived," Bell said in the documentary.
"I remember all of the abusive events, but everything outside of that is very blurry to me, which is a bummer because I experienced a lot of great things in my life and my career during this time. But it was so overshadowed and ruined by what I was dealing with on the inside that it made it really hard for me."
Tuesday's protest was not the first time Nikolas and other former Nickelodeon stars protested outside the studio. Nickolas — who leads the organization Eat Predators, which advocates for survivors of sexual abuse — organized a similar protest in August 2022 after Jeanette McCurdy sparked fresh allegations against the network largely targeting producer Dan Schneider, who was responsible for some of the network's biggest hits, including The Amanda Bynes Show, All That, Drake & Josh, iCarly and more.