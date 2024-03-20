'Protect Survivors': Former Nickelodeon Stars Protest Outside of Burbank Studios Following Bombshell Documentary

On Tuesday, Nikolas and others gathered outside the Burbank studios. Protestors held photographs of Nickelodeon executives accused of fostering a toxic environment and enabling abusers, while the crowd chanted, "Protect survivors, not predators!" and "Power to survivors!"

Others held photos of former Nickelodeon employees who had been accused of sexual abuse, including dialogue coach Brian Peck, who was convicted of child sexual abuse in a case involving Drake Bell.