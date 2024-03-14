PHOTO: See Drake Bell's Alleged Abuser Brian Peck Smirk in Photo for Sex Offender Registry as Child Actor Speaks Out in Bombshell Doc
Former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck, who was convicted of sexually assaulting Drake Bell when he was a minor, appeared without concern in a new photo taken for the sex offender's registry.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the photo of the 63-year-old taken for the California Megan's Law Website.
In the snap, Peck wore a slightly unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt. He looked directly at the camera with a slight smirk on his face. The website listed Peck as a white man who is 5'7 and weighs 215 lbs.
The profile noted that Peck was convicted in 2005 of a lewd act with a child 14 or 15 years of age and oral copulation with a minor under 16 years of age.
The website said Peck's last known address was in Los Angeles.
Peck was arrested in August 2003. Prosecutors accused him of sexually assaulting a minor in 2001 — the alleged victim's name was kept a secret until Bell came forward this year to identify himself as the child.
He was convicted in 2004. The court sentenced him to 16 months in prison. He was ordered to register as a sex offender following his release.
The case resurfaced after Discovery released a documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.
Bell spoke for the first time about the abuse he suffered at the hands of Peck.
“The abuse was extensive, and it got pretty brutal,” he said.
“I often look back at that time and wonder how in the world I survived," he said.
Bell claimed Peck, who also served as his manager, first assaulted him when he spent the night at Peck's home.
“I was sleeping on the couch where I usually sleep and I woke up to him... I opened my eyes and I woke up and he was…he was sexually assaulting me,” Bell said. “And I froze, and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react.”
“You know anytime I had an audition or anytime I needed to work on dialogue or anything, I somehow ended up back at Brian's house,” Bell added. “And it just got worse, and worse, and worse, and worse, and I was just trapped. I had no way out. The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal.”
The actor said the abuse occurred multiple times and caused him extensive emotional harm — which led to him using drugs and drinking heavily.
Peck has yet to speak out since the bombshell documentary was released.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, during the trial, actors James Marsden and Alan Thicke wrote letters in support of Peck that asked the judge not to sentence him to prison time.