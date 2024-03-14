PHOTO: See Drake Bell's Alleged Abuser Brian Peck Smirk in Photo for Sex Offender Registry as Child Actor Speaks Out in Bombshell Doc

RadarOnline.com has obtained the photo of the 63-year-old taken for the California Megan's Law Website.

Former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck , who was convicted of sexually assaulting Drake Bell when he was a minor, appeared without concern in a new photo taken for the sex offender's registry.

Bell revealed the details of the sexual abuse he suffered from Peck.

In the snap, Peck wore a slightly unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt. He looked directly at the camera with a slight smirk on his face. The website listed Peck as a white man who is 5'7 and weighs 215 lbs.

The profile noted that Peck was convicted in 2005 of a lewd act with a child 14 or 15 years of age and oral copulation with a minor under 16 years of age.

The website said Peck's last known address was in Los Angeles.