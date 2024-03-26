Dan Schneider Has Not Contacted Nickelodeon About Removing Controversial Lines From Old Shows Following 'Quiet on Set' Scandal

In a statement, a representative for Schneider doubled down on claims made in the apology video and expressed the producer's belief that the controversial lines should be removed from the shows.

"Dan absolutely never intended for any of those jokes that are now being seen as sexualized content to be anything other than funny for kids. Kids don’t look at things the same way as adults," the statement read.

"The jokes were funny for kids, and only funny. But now, 20 to 25 years later, adults are looking at a handful of those jokes and looking at them through adult lenses and it’s making some people uncomfortable. So Dan thinks those jokes should be cut from the reruns."