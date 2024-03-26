Dan Schneider Has Not Contacted Nickelodeon About Removing Controversial Lines From Old Shows Following 'Quiet on Set' Scandal
Despite his apology video, former TV producer Dan Schneider hasn't spoken to Nickelodeon about censoring old programming since the release of the shocking documentary Quiet on Set, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV exposed the toxic environment and sexual abuse taking place at the network in the late 90s and early 2000s, specifically on Schneider's hit shows, including Drake & Josh, All That, The Amanda Show, iCarly and Zoey 101.
After the documentary's release, Schneider issued an apology video addressing concerns about eyebrow raising lines featured on some of the network's most popular shows and web series.
"All these jokes that you’re speaking of that [Quiet on Set] covered over the past two nights, every one of those jokes was written for a kid audience, because kids thought they were funny, and only funny," the producer said of lines featured in The Amanda Show, Victorious and iCarly.
In a statement, a representative for Schneider doubled down on claims made in the apology video and expressed the producer's belief that the controversial lines should be removed from the shows.
"Dan absolutely never intended for any of those jokes that are now being seen as sexualized content to be anything other than funny for kids. Kids don’t look at things the same way as adults," the statement read.
"The jokes were funny for kids, and only funny. But now, 20 to 25 years later, adults are looking at a handful of those jokes and looking at them through adult lenses and it’s making some people uncomfortable. So Dan thinks those jokes should be cut from the reruns."
While the statement — and apology video — seemingly suggested Schneider gave his blessing for the removal of controversial skits and lines from his shows, the producer has yet to contact Nickelodeon to discuss any action plan to make this happen, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Nickelodeon parted ways with Schneider and his production company, Schneider's Bakery, in 2018. While the disgraced producer is no longer connected to the network, his popular shows are still available to watch on the network as well as Paramount platforms.
In addition to being available to view on popular streaming on subscription-based platforms like Netflix, PlutoTV, Paramount+, and Roku — as well as for purchase or download on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Vudu — controversial content also lived on a website called The Slap.
While it was unclear who was behind The Slap, the website shut down in 2018, the same year Schneider and Nickelodeon cut ties. Sources at the network claimed Schneider used the website to circumvent Nickelodeon's standards department and air unapproved content.
"He would just do them on set or on off-days with the actors and put them up, and we would find out about them after the fact. And here they are, living in infamy," the insider said.
A representative for Schneider responded to claims regarding The Slap, "They would put extra content on that site, and it went through the same approvals chain. It wasn’t a Dan website. It was literally part of the show."
Nonetheless, clips of controversial sketches and lines have circulated and even been compiled into YouTube videos highlighting the toxic nature and sexual innuendos prior to and since the documentary's release.