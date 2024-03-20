Your tip
Ex-Nickelodeon Star Kyle Sullivan Details Disgraced Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Pen Pal Friendship With Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy

nickelodeon star kyle sullivan claims disgraced dialogue coach brian peck pp
Investigation Discovery;

Former 'All That' star Kyle Sullivan said dialogue coach Brian Peck was eager to show off his signed painting from John Wayne Gacy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

By:

Mar. 20 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Former All That star Kyle Sullivan said he made an unnerving discovery when he visited the home of Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a segment from the new Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV documentary series, Sullivan revealed he stumbled upon a painting in Peck's room of a birthday clown holding balloons signed by notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

kyle sullivan qos
investigation discovery

Sullivan said he made the unnerving discovery when he paid a visit to the home of the now-disgraced Nickelodeon dialogue coach.

As we previously reported, the docuseries exposed Peck as the person who sexually assaulted child star Drake Bell. The two met on the set of The Amanda Show.

Bell shared his story for the first time in the series, revealing the abuse was "extensive" and he felt like there was "no way out" until the police got involved.

Peck was charged with 11 counts against an undisclosed minor in 2003, since revealed to be Bell, including sodomy, lewd act upon a child 14 or 15 by a person 10 years older, and oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance. The following year, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

drake bell
MEGA

"I remember, at the time, I think it was about two-and-a-half years in, everyone went to Brian's house for a barbecue," Sullivan shared in hindsight. "And his house was a little off."

The actor, who was then 14 years old, said Peck's house had a room "dedicated to" vintage toys and comic books and "converted his garage into a Planet of the Apes shrine."

"I noticed a painting in the room that stuck out to me because it had nothing to do with Planet of the Apes," Sullivan continued.

quiet on set nickledeon
Investigation Discovery

When he asked Peck about the painting, the now-disgraced dialogue coach got "very excited" about it.

"He flipped the thing around," Sullivan detailed, "and on the back, it said, 'To Brian, I hope you enjoy the painting. Best wishes, your friend, John Wayne Gacy.'"

Gacy was a mass murderer in the Chicago area known as the "Killer Clown" because he used to dress up in that attire for kids' parties. The killer was convicted of raping and murdering 33 boys and young men in the '70s. Gacy died by lethal injection on May 10, 1994.

johnwaynegacy
MEGA

The killer was convicted of raping and murdering 33 boys and young men in the '70s.

"Brian actually developed a pen pal relationship with John," Sullivan said. "He kept this pile of letters and photos from John Wayne Gacy in his nightstand next to his bed. He pulls them out and starts showing them to me."

"Your instinct is to give someone the benefit of the doubt if you've known them for that long, even in the face of this really bad sign," he added. "It was one of those classic failures of group psychology. This man who was trusted as basically a supervisor of kids is not safe."

