Ex-Nickelodeon Star Kyle Sullivan Details Disgraced Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Pen Pal Friendship With Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy

As we previously reported, the docuseries exposed Peck as the person who sexually assaulted child star Drake Bell. The two met on the set of The Amanda Show.

Bell shared his story for the first time in the series, revealing the abuse was "extensive" and he felt like there was "no way out" until the police got involved.

Peck was charged with 11 counts against an undisclosed minor in 2003, since revealed to be Bell, including sodomy, lewd act upon a child 14 or 15 by a person 10 years older, and oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance. The following year, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.