17 Years, 4 Months and 21 Days of Agony: Inside Maddie McCann's Family's Tortured Life As Suspect Accused of 'Bragging About Kidnapping'

For 17 years, Kate and Gerry McCann have endured the unimaginable pain of living without their eldest daughter, Madeleine.

RadarOnline.com can reveal she was just three years old when she disappeared from their holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007. The McCanns had been dining at a nearby restaurant with friends, only to return to the devastating discovery that their daughter was gone.