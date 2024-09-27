17 Years, 4 Months and 21 Days of Agony: Inside Maddie McCann's Family's Tortured Life As Suspect Accused of 'Bragging About Kidnapping'
For 17 years, Kate and Gerry McCann have endured the unimaginable pain of living without their eldest daughter, Madeleine.
RadarOnline.com can reveal she was just three years old when she disappeared from their holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007. The McCanns had been dining at a nearby restaurant with friends, only to return to the devastating discovery that their daughter was gone.
Since that fateful night, the McCanns have tirelessly campaigned to find Madeleine, who would now be 20 years old.
In a recent development, Christian Brueckner, the main suspect in her disappearance, has reportedly confessed to abducting her, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.
Brueckner, a convicted pedophile, allegedly admitted to his involvement to a former cellmate, according to court testimony.
Laurentiu Codin, Brueckner's ex-cellmate, shared in court: "He told me that in Portugal, he had been stealing in a wealthy area with hotels. He said there was an open window, and while he was looking for money, he found a child instead. He took the child, and two hours later, there were police and dogs everywhere, so he left the area."
Codin also recounted how Brueckner mentioned being with another person, possibly a partner, during the abduction. After taking the child, he drove away as authorities searched.
Brueckner, who was named the prime suspect in 2020, is currently serving a seven-year sentence for raping a woman in Praia da Luz and is also on trial in Germany for other unrelated sex crimes allegedly committed in the Algarve between 2000 and 2017.
His former friend, Helge Busching, tipped off Scotland Yard in 2017, recalling Brueckner’s chilling comment about Madeleine’s abduction: "She didn’t scream."
Meanwhile, in the UK, Kate and Gerry continue to cope with the devastating loss of their daughter. Despite their heartbreak, they’ve focused on raising their twins, Amelie and Sean, who are now 18 years old, while living in Rothley, Leicestershire.
The family has held onto hope, though the emotional toll of Madeleine’s disappearance has been profound.
Kate, a devout Catholic, has spoken about how the ordeal tested her faith. In her 2011 book Madeleine, she wrote: "There have been times when I felt God had abandoned me or let Madeleine down. Sometimes I even doubted His existence altogether. But now, my anger towards Him has eased, and I believe that wherever Madeleine is, God is with her."
The McCanns’ marriage has also endured immense strain. Kate revealed in her memoir how their intimacy was deeply affected, admitting her desire "plummeted to zero" after Madeleine’s disappearance.
Despite the emotional challenges, she credits Gerry’s understanding and their shared strength for helping them stay together.
The weight of their loss also led Kate, a trained doctor, to leave her job as a GP. However, in 2021, she returned to the NHS to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. A close friend shared that Kate resumed work in local hospitals in Leicester, contributing her skills to aid during the crisis.
Gerry, a cardiologist and professor at the University of Leicester, also remains dedicated to his work, though their paths rarely cross due to demanding schedules.
As Amelie prepares for university, she and her brother Sean continue to feel the absence of their sister. At a memorial marking the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance, Amelie lit a candle for her missing sister, saying, "It’s nice that everyone is here together, but it’s a sad occasion."
Despite the passage of time, Kate and Gerry McCann remain steadfast in their hope of finding Madeleine. "The urge to find Madeleine has never diminished," Kate shared. "We miss our complete family of five."
