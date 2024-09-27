Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ioan Gruffudd

Hollywood's Bitterest Divorce Battle Explodes Yet Again: Ioan Gruffudd Accuses 'Abusive' Ex-Wife Alice Evans of Violating Restraining Order

Hollywood's Bitterest Divorce Battle Explodes Yet Again: Ioan Gruffudd Accuses 'Abusive' Ex-Wife Alice Evans of Violating Restraining Order
Source: MEGA

Ioan Gruffudd's bitter divorce battle with Alice Evans has taken an ugly turn.

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd has accused his ex-wife Alice Evans of sending "harassing and abusive” messages on social media.

In the latest development of what's been dubbed "Hollywood’s bitterest divorce battle," Gruffudd, 50, claims Evans, 56, has violated the restraining order against him and his fiancée Bianca Wallace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
hollywoods bitterest divorce battle explodes yet again ioan gruffudd accuses abusive ex wife alice evans of violating restraining order
Source: MEGA

Gruffudd split from Evans in 2021.

He accused his former wife of continuing to write "harassing and abusive" social media posts about him and his partner of three years, Wallace, 32.

Gruffudd has accused his ex of "escalating" her rants as the pair – who were married for 14 years – work out custody and financial support for their two daughters Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11.

Article continues below advertisement
hollywoods bitterest divorce battle explodes yet again ioan gruffudd accuses abusive ex wife alice evans of violating restraining order
Source: MEGA

Alice Evans has been accused of violating the restraining order against her.

Article continues below advertisement

In a new court filing, Gruffudd said: "I have discovered several social media posts by Alice where she has openly disparaged me and my fiancée, and where she has posted medical information of our children, in continued violation of the DVRO (domestic violence restraining order) and in violation of our Stipulation (agreement about child custody).

Article continues below advertisement
hollywoods bitterest divorce battle explodes yet again ioan gruffudd accuses abusive ex wife alice evans of violating restraining order
Source: MEGA

Gruffudd with his fiancee Bianca Wallace.

Article continues below advertisement

"Alice's public harassment affects my public reputation and my ability to obtain new work."

Evans admitted she had previously posted "mean" messages but claimed: "I have not engaged in that conduct for years."

MORE ON:
Ioan Gruffudd

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
hollywoods bitterest divorce battle explodes yet again ioan gruffudd accuses abusive ex wife alice evans of violating restraining order alice evans
Source: MEGA

The Welsh actor claims Evans has sent him "harassing and abusive messages".

Article continues below advertisement

However, Gruffudd, 50, claims she posted a comment on Monday this week, that read: "My ex has tried to gag me with every penny he has, but I think to hell with it – I am living what I am living and my kids are suffering – why the h--- does he get to be so goddam self-righteous?"

Article continues below advertisement
Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd.
Source: MEGA

Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd were married for 14 years and share two daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

During a custody hearing on September 9, Evans was removed from court after taking photos of her ex-husband on her phone, which is against court rules.

Her former husband said: "Alice took that opportunity to get up from her seat in the courtroom, walk over to my seat on the opposite side of the courtroom, invade my personal space, and take photographs and/or videos of me while I was sitting, minding my own business.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was left in utter shock and confusion at Alice's willingness to openly harass me like that, even as we sat in the courthouse."

Evans and Gruffudd split in 2021 and the latter met Wallace in 2020 when they filmed 102 Dalmatians together.

They announced their engagement in January of this year.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.