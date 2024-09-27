Hollywood's Bitterest Divorce Battle Explodes Yet Again: Ioan Gruffudd Accuses 'Abusive' Ex-Wife Alice Evans of Violating Restraining Order
Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd has accused his ex-wife Alice Evans of sending "harassing and abusive” messages on social media.
In the latest development of what's been dubbed "Hollywood’s bitterest divorce battle," Gruffudd, 50, claims Evans, 56, has violated the restraining order against him and his fiancée Bianca Wallace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He accused his former wife of continuing to write "harassing and abusive" social media posts about him and his partner of three years, Wallace, 32.
Gruffudd has accused his ex of "escalating" her rants as the pair – who were married for 14 years – work out custody and financial support for their two daughters Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11.
In a new court filing, Gruffudd said: "I have discovered several social media posts by Alice where she has openly disparaged me and my fiancée, and where she has posted medical information of our children, in continued violation of the DVRO (domestic violence restraining order) and in violation of our Stipulation (agreement about child custody).
"Alice's public harassment affects my public reputation and my ability to obtain new work."
Evans admitted she had previously posted "mean" messages but claimed: "I have not engaged in that conduct for years."
- Judge Grants Ioan Gruffudd 3-Year Restraining Order After Claiming Ex Alice Evans Made Threats To Do What 'Amber Did To Johnny'
- Ioan Gruffudd & Alice Evans Fail To Settle Bitter Divorce In Mediation Weeks After Judge Granted Actor Restraining Order Against Ex
- Ioan Gruffudd Pleads With Judge To Order Ex Alice Evans To Stop Leaking His Texts To Their Daughter Online
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
However, Gruffudd, 50, claims she posted a comment on Monday this week, that read: "My ex has tried to gag me with every penny he has, but I think to hell with it – I am living what I am living and my kids are suffering – why the h--- does he get to be so goddam self-righteous?"
During a custody hearing on September 9, Evans was removed from court after taking photos of her ex-husband on her phone, which is against court rules.
Her former husband said: "Alice took that opportunity to get up from her seat in the courtroom, walk over to my seat on the opposite side of the courtroom, invade my personal space, and take photographs and/or videos of me while I was sitting, minding my own business.
"I was left in utter shock and confusion at Alice's willingness to openly harass me like that, even as we sat in the courthouse."
Evans and Gruffudd split in 2021 and the latter met Wallace in 2020 when they filmed 102 Dalmatians together.
They announced their engagement in January of this year.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.