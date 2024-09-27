Christopher Reeve's Son Reveals Deathbed Promise He Made to Tragic 'Superman' Icon — and Reveals He Feels 'So Alone' Without His Parents
Christopher Reeve's youngest child has shared the powerful promise he made to his Superman star father on his deathbed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Will Reeve, 32, opened up about his tragic dad in the new documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.
He said: "I told him that I loved him. I would do whatever I could to make him proud."
And the younger Reeve, who was just 12 years old when his father passed away two decades ago, has done just that by becoming an ABC News correspondent – but it hasn't been easy.
According to Will, he has "felt alone" since the day his mother Dana Reeve lost her battle with lung cancer in 2006 and just 17 months after his father died from heart failure.
The big-screen Man of Steel proved to be all too human in 1995 when he was paralyzed in a freak horse-riding fall.
But he showed superhuman strength in the way he dealt with the catastrophic injury, a journey now captured in Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.
An insider said: "There's little doubt that both Chris and Dana would be very proud of all their children."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Will Reeve's decision to share the promise he made to his father – and the new documentary about Christopher Reeve – comes years after a macho male porn star claimed to have engaged in a gay relationship with the Superman icon.
Adult film star Cal Culver, in an interview that resurfaced after the release of Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, claimed he shared "intimate relations" with Reeve and "liberated" the actor's sexuality.
He said: "Christopher was a great lover and I think I liberated him sexually.
"I didn't think he was gay – but he seemed willing to try anything once. He was curious. I definitely came on to him without doing anything overt."
Culver, who died aged 43 in 1987 of an AIDS-related pulmonary infection, added: "In my life, I've had literally hundreds of sexual involvements with men, but he was definitely THE man."
According to Culver before his death, Reeve "left him to become Superman" after "two glorious months" together.
Meanwhile, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story hit theaters on September 21.
Directed by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, the documentary has been described as an emotional watch as it dives into Reeve's personal life and includes stories from friends and family from before his tragic accident, his recovery and his life post-accident.
Among some of the "tearjerking" moments in the project include the late Robin Williams, who was the Superman star's college roommate, reflecting on his close friendship with Reeve.
