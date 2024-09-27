Your tip
Christopher Reeve's Son Reveals Deathbed Promise He Made to Tragic 'Superman' Icon — and Reveals He Feels 'So Alone' Without His Parents

Source: MEGA

Christopher Reeve's youngest son Will has opened up about his father's death 20 years after the Superman icon passed away in 2004.

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Christopher Reeve's youngest child has shared the powerful promise he made to his Superman star father on his deathbed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Will Reeve, 32, opened up about his tragic dad in the new documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

He said: "I told him that I loved him. I would do whatever I could to make him proud."

christopher reeve son deathbed promise superman icon so alone
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Will Reeve revealed the deathbed promise he made to his Man of Steel dad in the new documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

And the younger Reeve, who was just 12 years old when his father passed away two decades ago, has done just that by becoming an ABC News correspondent – but it hasn't been easy.

According to Will, he has "felt alone" since the day his mother Dana Reeve lost her battle with lung cancer in 2006 and just 17 months after his father died from heart failure.

The big-screen Man of Steel proved to be all too human in 1995 when he was paralyzed in a freak horse-riding fall.

But he showed superhuman strength in the way he dealt with the catastrophic injury, a journey now captured in Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

christopher reeve son deathbed promise superman icon so alone
Source: MEGA

Christopher and Dana Reeve's children Matthew, Alexandra and Will pictured during an event for their parents' foundation in 2000.

Will, along with siblings Matthew, 44, and Alexandra, 40, have been promoting the film.

They also work with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which aims to help cure spinal cord injuries.

An insider said: "There's little doubt that both Chris and Dana would be very proud of all their children."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Will Reeve's decision to share the promise he made to his father – and the new documentary about Christopher Reeve – comes years after a macho male porn star claimed to have engaged in a gay relationship with the Superman icon.

Christopher Reeve

christopher reeve son deathbed promise superman icon so alone
Source: MEGA

Reeve's wife Dana passed away from lung cancer 17 months after his death from heart failure.

Adult film star Cal Culver, in an interview that resurfaced after the release of Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, claimed he shared "intimate relations" with Reeve and "liberated" the actor's sexuality.

He said: "Christopher was a great lover and I think I liberated him sexually.

"I didn't think he was gay – but he seemed willing to try anything once. He was curious. I definitely came on to him without doing anything overt."

Culver, who died aged 43 in 1987 of an AIDS-related pulmonary infection, added: "In my life, I've had literally hundreds of sexual involvements with men, but he was definitely THE man."

christopher reeve son deathbed promise superman icon so alone
Source: MEGA

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story hit theaters on September 21.

According to Culver before his death, Reeve "left him to become Superman" after "two glorious months" together.

Meanwhile, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story hit theaters on September 21.

Directed by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, the documentary has been described as an emotional watch as it dives into Reeve's personal life and includes stories from friends and family from before his tragic accident, his recovery and his life post-accident.

Among some of the "tearjerking" moments in the project include the late Robin Williams, who was the Superman star's college roommate, reflecting on his close friendship with Reeve.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

