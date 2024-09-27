Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Brad Pitt

Battered Brad Pitt 'Dispatching Lover Ines de Ramon' Into Angelina Jolie War to 'Broker Peace Deal' and Get His Kids Back

Battered Brad Pitt 'Dispatching Lover Ines de Ramon' into Angelina Jolie War to 'Broker Peace Deal' and Get His Kids Back
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is said to be asking girlfriend Ines de Ramon to help broker peace with ex Angelina Jolie and help him reunite with his six kids.

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brad Pitt has been disowned by his kids as they side with Angelina Jolie in their divorce aftermath.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fight Club star is said to be battling on and asking his girlfriend Ines de Ramon to help broker peace.

An insider said: "It's a long shot, but he seems to think she can work some magic."

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt ready kids ines de ramon another step relationship jeweler
Source: MEGA

De Ramon and Pitt have been together for almost two years.

De Ramon, 31, has been dating the 60-year-old Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood Oscar winner since 2022.

The insider continued: "Brad's happily in love, and the only dark spot in his life is his relationship with his kids.

"He's tried everything to fix things, and nothing has worked. That's why he's turned to Ines."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Pitt's relationship with his six children has been strained since his split from Jolie, 49, in 2016.

Their long-term romance and short-lived marriage ended after Jolie accused Brad of attacking their oldest son, Maddox, 23, on a private plane the same year as their split.

Pitt denied the accusations and was cleared of all claims of abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Article continues below advertisement
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Jolie and Pitt have been locked in one of the nastiest splits in Hollywood history for eight years.

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

But the source claims the rift with his kids Maddox, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne has only "gotten worse".

The insider said: "They've all shut him out."

"Pitt could legally force visitation with the underage twins, but he doesn't want to force the issue.

"He wants to see them and the rest of his kids because they choose to see him, not because the courts order them to see him."

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie spread too thin brad pitt court fight paxs crash recovery
Source: MEGA

Jolie pictured here with five of the six kids she shares with Brad Pitt.

But recent developments suggest Pitt's kids have no plans of reuniting with their dad.

Vivienne recently left off her dad's surname from her producer credit for the Broadway musical The Outsiders, and Shiloh has legally dropped "Pitt" from her name.

Surname issues aside, Pitt still remains "hopeful" he can eventually work things out with them.

The source continued: "He isn't ready to give up, and that's where Ines comes in. He feels like she's his ace in the hole because he has no doubt the kids, when they finally meet her, will see what a gem she is.

"She's a very warm and diplomatic person, and Brad is convinced she's got a real shot at convincing his kids – and even Angie – to show him some mercy."

Pitt's rep denies he intends to use de Ramon to help make peace with his kids.

brad pitt ready kids ines de ramon another step relationship jeweler
Source: MEGA

Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 31, posed for pictures before the premiere of his latest flick Wolfs at the Venice Film Festival.

The news Pitt may be enlisting his new love also comes amid rumors the duo might be planning a family of their own.

Days after making their red carpet debut together at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend, RadarOnline.com reported how they were ready for the "next step" in their relationship.

An insider said: "Having more kids in his life is not out of the question.

"Ines is young and Brad said he's 100% on board if she wants to have kids. He loves the idea of building a life with Ines, and nothing is off the table."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.