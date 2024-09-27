Battered Brad Pitt 'Dispatching Lover Ines de Ramon' Into Angelina Jolie War to 'Broker Peace Deal' and Get His Kids Back
Brad Pitt has been disowned by his kids as they side with Angelina Jolie in their divorce aftermath.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fight Club star is said to be battling on and asking his girlfriend Ines de Ramon to help broker peace.
An insider said: "It's a long shot, but he seems to think she can work some magic."
De Ramon, 31, has been dating the 60-year-old Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood Oscar winner since 2022.
The insider continued: "Brad's happily in love, and the only dark spot in his life is his relationship with his kids.
"He's tried everything to fix things, and nothing has worked. That's why he's turned to Ines."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pitt's relationship with his six children has been strained since his split from Jolie, 49, in 2016.
Their long-term romance and short-lived marriage ended after Jolie accused Brad of attacking their oldest son, Maddox, 23, on a private plane the same year as their split.
Pitt denied the accusations and was cleared of all claims of abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.
But the source claims the rift with his kids Maddox, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne has only "gotten worse".
The insider said: "They've all shut him out."
"Pitt could legally force visitation with the underage twins, but he doesn't want to force the issue.
"He wants to see them and the rest of his kids because they choose to see him, not because the courts order them to see him."
But recent developments suggest Pitt's kids have no plans of reuniting with their dad.
Vivienne recently left off her dad's surname from her producer credit for the Broadway musical The Outsiders, and Shiloh has legally dropped "Pitt" from her name.
Surname issues aside, Pitt still remains "hopeful" he can eventually work things out with them.
The source continued: "He isn't ready to give up, and that's where Ines comes in. He feels like she's his ace in the hole because he has no doubt the kids, when they finally meet her, will see what a gem she is.
"She's a very warm and diplomatic person, and Brad is convinced she's got a real shot at convincing his kids – and even Angie – to show him some mercy."
Pitt's rep denies he intends to use de Ramon to help make peace with his kids.
The news Pitt may be enlisting his new love also comes amid rumors the duo might be planning a family of their own.
Days after making their red carpet debut together at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend, RadarOnline.com reported how they were ready for the "next step" in their relationship.
An insider said: "Having more kids in his life is not out of the question.
"Ines is young and Brad said he's 100% on board if she wants to have kids. He loves the idea of building a life with Ines, and nothing is off the table."
