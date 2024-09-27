Bitter Battle Explodes Over Richard Simmons' Estate: Fitness Guru's Housekeeper Teresa Muro Slams His Brother in Fight Over $30Million Fortune
A bitter battle has broken out over the late Richard Simmons' $30million estate.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Simmons' longtime housekeeper, Theresa Muro, has accused the fitness guru's brother, Leonard – and his wife Cathy – of scheming to seize full control of his estate.
Simmons died aged 76 on July 13.
On September 24, Muro filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court detailing her accusations against Leonard and Cathy.
Muro's petition stated she brought the filing "to honor the wishes of" the fitness guru, as "she lived with Richard, cared for him and was his closest friend and devoted confidant" for almost four decades.
She continued: "Not surprisingly, Richard named Teresa as one of his successor trustees of his trust, wanting and expecting that she would be responsible for administering his trust should he predecease her."
Her filing further detailed how Muro discovered Simmons' "lifeless body on his bedroom floor and was understandably distraught".
The petition added: "To make matters even worse, Teresa then became the unsuspecting victim of a nefarious scheme to wrest control over Richard's trust."
Muro claimed the alleged "nefarious scheme" was "perpetrated against her by Leonard Simmons, Richard’s brother, and Leonard’s wife Cathy Simmons".
Simmons' longtime housekeeper alleged she was not only the person closest to the beloved fitness personality at the time of his death, but claimed he had not spoken to his brother for six years before his death.
While the petition stated Simmons wanted Muro and Leonard to be co-trustees of his estate, Muro alleged the day after Simmons' death, Leonard and his wife traveled to Los Angeles "at which time their plan was set in to motion".
Muro stated she visited the funeral home for an open casket viewing of Simmons body on July 18. Then, she claimed Leonard and Cathy took her a meeting with the law firm who drafted the trust.
She accused Leonard of telling her being a co-trustee was a difficult task and any mistake she made could threaten her inheritance.
The petition stated: "Teresa was overwhelmed by Richard’s sudden death just a few days earlier, the morning's events at the funeral home and Leonard's unexpected scare tactics. Moreover, English is not Teresa's first language."
Muro alleged she was "coerced and fraudulently induced to sign" paperwork which removed her as a co-trustee.
Her filing continued: "Richard was buried the next day, July 19, 2024. Within days, Leonard exerted exclusive control over the administration of Richard's assets and made clear that Teresa would have no role in the decision-making process."
Her attorney added: "Just a few days after signing the Declination and upon realizing the consequences of the declination after having obtained professional advice, Teresa made repeated requests to serve as cotrustee as Richard intended and to have the Declination be deemed void, revoked, or properly rescinded. Leonard has unequivocally refused Teresa’s requests.
"In addition to making demands regarding Richard’s physical assets, Leonard sought to gain control over Richard’s legacy."
Muro has asked the court to reinstate her status as co-trustee of Simmon's estate. She further asked the court to prevent Leonard from selling off Simmons' assets, including his 4,119-square foot home, which is estimated to be worth between $4.9 and $5.4million.
