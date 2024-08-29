Your tip
Richard Simmons' Autopsy Report Reveals 76-Year-Old Fitness Guru's Body Was Riddled With Cuts and Bruises

An autopsy report exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com shows the grim toll of Richard Simmons' injuries.

Aug. 29 2024, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Richard Simmons was covered in cuts and bruises and had a broken leg when he died the day before his 76th birthday.

RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained a copy of Simmons' autopsy report revealing the extent of the "traumatic blunt injuries" credited with causing the fitness guru's accidental death.

Simmons, who disappeared from the public eye in 2014 after a prosperous career in exercise media, suffered the injuries during a "ground level fall" at his Hollywood Hills home. The date of injury was listed as "unknown" by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

On the evening of July 11, "he experienced an episode of dizziness and collapsed on the floor", the report read. The next day, which was his birthday, he "refused to seek medical care because he wanted to spend his birthday at home and agreed to seek medical care the following morning."

The workout icon — whose legal name was Milton Simmons — spent his birthday in bed, and his secretary told officials his "speech seemed slurred" when she paid him a visit.

On the morning of the 13th, Simmons had "requested to sleep in later than usual", and when his caretaker, Teresa Reveles, went to check on him around 9:30AM, she found him unresponsive on his bedroom floor.

Simmons' death was ruled accidental, caused by his existing injuries with heart disease listed as a contributing condition.

Reveles called 911 after attempting CPR, but officials declared Simmons dead at the scene. Officials said he was lying face-up next to his bed, and wrote in their initial report: "Skin defects appearing consistent with abrasions were seen on his head, right hand, left elbow, and lower legs."

Simmons also had what appeared to be bruises on "his head, chest, elbows, hands, upper left thigh, buttocks, bilateral lower legs, and feet," investigators said, adding: "No signs of obvious significant trauma were observed."

Upon closer analysis, the medical examiner confirmed: "There are multiple abrasions and contusions on the body," including a "palpable fracture" to his left femur.

The media personality's death was ruled accidental, caused by "sequelae of blunt traumatic injuries" with "arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease" listed as a contributing condition.

A toxicology screening also found three prescription medications in his system: diphenhydramine, an antihistamine branded as Benadryl; trazodone, an antidepressant; and zolpidem, a sedative-hypnotic used to treat insomnia. The medical examiner noted "these do not appear to have contributed to the cause of death."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Simmons' cause of death was first revealed earlier this month by a family spokesperson after the coroner notified his brother, Lenny.

Simmons – who was also diagnosed with skin cancer in the months leading up to his death – shared his last social media post on his 76th birthday. He wrote on Facebook: "Thank you. I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life.

"I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday!"

Just two days before he died, Simmons sat down for his final interview and discussed how decades of fitness instruction had taken a toll on his health.

He said: "My body told me it was time to retire. I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day."

