Richard Simmons' Autopsy Report Reveals 76-Year-Old Fitness Guru's Body Was Riddled With Cuts and Bruises

Richard Simmons was covered in cuts and bruises and had a broken leg when he died the day before his 76th birthday.

RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained a copy of Simmons' autopsy report revealing the extent of the "traumatic blunt injuries" credited with causing the fitness guru's accidental death.

Simmons, who disappeared from the public eye in 2014 after a prosperous career in exercise media, suffered the injuries during a "ground level fall" at his Hollywood Hills home. The date of injury was listed as "unknown" by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.