Husband and Wife in their Seventies Go Missing From California Nudist Resort Where 'Naked is The Answer to Comfort and Happiness'
A husband and wife have been missing from their California home for several days.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Daniel and Stephanie Menard were reported missing by a friend on August 25. The couple was last seen at their residence at the family nudist resort, Olive Dell Ranch, at 10 A.M. on August 24.
The Redlands Police Department highlighted the urgency of finding the couple as Daniel suffers from dementia and diabetes.
Daniel, 79, and Stephanie's, 73, white Shih Tzu, Cuddles, is also missing.
The couple's unlocked vehicle was found just down the road from their home.
Both of their cell phones and Stephanie's purse were found still inside their residence, located in the nudist ranch, which boasts 5 miles of hiking trails with beautiful mountain views, a pool, a jacuzzi, and a clubhouse with daily activities. The ranch is close to 2 towns for shopping and restaurants.
Olive Dell Ranch is locked 45 minutes away Disneyland and the Beaches.
Their friend told the media: "There’s no way that Stephanie or Dan could have walked away from that car.
"She has a cane. It was at home, her purse, their cellphones — things they would never have left at home."
The Redlands Police Department claims there has been no indication of foul play, but friends and family have expressed concern about their safety.
Another friend of the couple shared: "They don't deserve this. ... They're just good people. They go to church. They don't deserve any of this.
"[The neighbor] went inside their home to see if they would be OK inside and they didn't find them in there, but they found Stephanie's purse was in there, [her] cane was in there. ... [The] TV was left on, [the] computer was left on. It was just very suspicious for them to be gone."
Their disappearance and lack of answers have left other Olive Dell residents scared they could be next.
One of their neighbors, Tammie Wilkerson, described Daniel as sweet and funny before adding how the disappearance is affecting their community.
She shared: "Dan was funny, and he was sweet. It just plagues me. I can't believe somebody would do something like this to them. It hurts my heart 'cause they didn't deserve it."
Wilkerson added: "I'm terrified. I haven't slept since this happened. I'm terrified that I'm gonna be next."
Chris Baker, spokesperson for the City of Redland, explained the measures the police department were taking to locate the couple.
Bake told CBS there are "search dogs from Riverside Sheriff's Office and a helicopter from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office."
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Redlands Police Department at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Thomas Williams at twilliams@redlandspolice.org.
