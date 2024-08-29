Home > Politics > Kamala Harris Revealed: Kamala Harris' 'Radical' Marxist Father Lives One Mile From White House — but Has Never Once Visited VP Daughter! Source: MEGA; STANFORD UNIVERSITY Public records revealed Kamala Harris' dad has not visited her at the White House despite living just one mile away. By: Radar Staff Aug. 29 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Despite owning a home less than one mile from the White House, Kamala Harris' "radical" father Donald J. Harris has yet to visit her in the three-and-a-half years she's served as vice president. Donald Harris's name has also been noticeably absent from the White House's public visitor logs, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Moreover, there are strangely no photos of Harris and her father at the White House together since she assumed the role of VP in January 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Harris' father owns a home within a mile of the White House.

It remains unclear if Harris' father has ever visited her at her government-provided home on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory, where visitor logs are not made public. One possible explanation for his absence could be wanting to keep a safe distance from what he described as the "political hullabaloo" surrounding his ambitious daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: C-SPAN Public visitor records revealed Donald Harris has never visited his daughter since she's been in office.

Article continues below advertisement

While Harris previously confessed she and her father were "not close", she has been open about her love and admiration for her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she accepted her party's nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last week, she said her father encouraged her to be "fearless", before later adding: "It was mostly my mother who raised us."

Article continues below advertisement

Cameras often fixed on Harris' support system, which she described as a "big, blended family", throughout the evening. Sitting in the crowd was her husband, Doug Emhoff, her two step-children, her sister Maya – who took the stage and gushed over her sister's accomplishments – and her nieces and grand-nieces. Even Emhoff's ex-wife Kerstin was present. But Donald Harris was not spotted in the crowd, though it's not clear if he was invited or not.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Harris has confessed she and her father are "not close".

Article continues below advertisement

The Harris campaign could also be distancing themselves from Donald Harris due to his "radical" background. He was previously an economics professor who was said to promote "Marxist" ideals, according to the Daily Mail. Later in life, he advised the "systematically corrupt" Jamaican government, something that could be used to fuel attacks as conservative critics – including Republican nominee Donald Trump – attempt to paint Harris as a dangerously far-left candidate.

Article continues below advertisement

Vice President Harris has been open about her upbringing and the impact her parents' divorce had on her as a child. In her memoir The Truths We Hold, Harris described growing up in a home filled with music and love when her parents were still together. The family moved to Illinois, where her father worked as a professor. When she was five years old, Harris said her mother and father "stopped being kind to each other" and eventually split. Harris' mom moved her and her sister back to Oakland, California, where she spoke about being raised in a diverse community while her single mother worked to support their family.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The vice president's parents divorced when she was five.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Harris wrote about how an "early phase of interaction with my children came to an abrupt halt in 1972" in a 2018 essay for Jamaica Global. He seemingly blamed the California court system for the fractured relationship with his children. He wrote: "After a hard-fought custody battle in the family court (…) the context of the relationship was placed within arbitrary limits imposed by a court-ordered divorce settlement based on the false assumption by the State of California that fathers cannot handle parenting. "Nevertheless, I persisted, never giving up on my love for my children or reneging on my responsibilities as their father."

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.