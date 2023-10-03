9-Year-Old Charlotte Sena's Kidnapping Suspect, 47, Charged After His DNA Was Left on Ransom Note

The parents of missing 9-year-old Charlotte Sena are overjoyed their daughter is back home after a two-day search led to her safe return and a suspect being placed into custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Craig Ross Jr., 47, was arrested Monday at his mother's trailer in Milton, New York. He has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, and additional charges are expected, according to a news release from the New York State Police.