Richard Simmons Death Mystery: Top Forensic Expert's Theory on 'What Really Killed Fitness Guru' After Bruised and Scraped Corpse Found

Simmons, who disappeared from the public eye in 2014 after a prosperous career as a TV fitness instructor, was found dead at his Hollywood Hills home on July 13.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office released the autopsy report on August 29, ruling the injuries Simmons sustained in a "ground level fall" on an "unknown date" were the primary cause of his death. Coronary heart disease was also listed as a contributing condition.

Along with an illustration showing the injuries covering Simmons from head to toe, the report stated: "There are multiple abrasions and contusions [scrapes and bruises] on the body."

He also had a "palpable fracture" to his left femur – meaning his thighbone was broken.