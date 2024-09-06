WATCH: Troubled Shia LaBeouf Caught on Camera Preparing to Fight Mob of Men Outside Bar – 'I'm Right Here, Motherf-----!'

Hollywood A-lister Shia LaBeouf has been caught on video squaring up to UK pub goers on a packed street.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the hot-headed Fury star, 38, was filmed throwing his cap off in a fit of rage as he raised his fists and ranted "let's go" to a group of men in front of stunned revelers at Edinburgh's Cowgate.

Dressed in a black padded jacket and jeans, the actor is seen pacing up and down the street as he's captured shouting at the unknown male, saying: "I'm right here, motherf-----!"

Watch the video below.