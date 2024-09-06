WATCH: Troubled Shia LaBeouf Caught on Camera Preparing to Fight Mob of Men Outside Bar – 'I'm Right Here, Motherf-----!'
Hollywood A-lister Shia LaBeouf has been caught on video squaring up to UK pub goers on a packed street.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the hot-headed Fury star, 38, was filmed throwing his cap off in a fit of rage as he raised his fists and ranted "let's go" to a group of men in front of stunned revelers at Edinburgh's Cowgate.
Dressed in a black padded jacket and jeans, the actor is seen pacing up and down the street as he's captured shouting at the unknown male, saying: "I'm right here, motherf-----!"
Watch the video below.
Members of the public had to step in to calm down the angry actor, who is in the Scottish city while his actress wife Mia Goth, 30, shoots a new Frankenstein film.
The 37-second video clip was taken outside the OX184 bar, according to reports.
A local bar worker spotted the actor drinking in Whistlebinkies pub the night before, just yards away from where trouble flared.
The worker told The Sun: "He was in there on the Friday. He was nothing but nice to people in there.
"Everyone said he was nothing but lovely. Apparently the stuff that happened in the video was the day after."
But the incident is certainly not the actor's first brush with trouble. In 2011, he was also filmed being punched to the ground by a shirtless man outside the Cinema Public House in Vancouver before getting up and staggering away.
Then, in 2014, he was arrested after disturbing a performance of the musical Cabaret on Broadway in New York City.
He pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct violation and received outpatient care for alcohol addiction.
LaBeouf was also arrested for a drunken scuffle in New York City in 2017. He was arrested again in the same year for disorderly conduct in Savannah, Georgia when he became aggressive towards a police officer he had asked for a cigarette.
In another incident in 2020, LaBeouf was reportedly charged with battery and theft after getting into a verbal argument with a man in Los Angeles.
In the same year, the Transformers star was accused of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress by his former girlfriend FKA Twigs – real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett – who filed a lawsuit against him.
Among the allegations, she accused him of violently attacking and strangling her, knowingly infecting her with an STD and physical and verbal violence.
The couple dated for just under a year in 2018 after meeting on the set of the American drama Honey Boy. Twigs later accused him of "relentless abuse" and "knowingly passing on a sexually transmitted disease".
Twigs said her relationship with the actor was "the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life".
LaBeouf appeared on fellow actor Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast in 2022 where he addressed the lawsuit and the claims made by his ex, but without naming her directly or referring to Twigs' specific allegations.
He admitted in the interview: "Hurt that woman. And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman.
"I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being. When I think about what my life has become, and what it is now, like what my purpose is now, I need to be useful."
LaBeouf later branded Twigs "a saint", adding if she had not "intervened in my life I'd either have a really mediocre existence or I'd be dead in full".
The lawsuit came around five years after an unsettling video appeared online showing LaBeouf saying he "would have killed" then-girlfriend Goth following an argument at a hotel in Germany.
LaBeouf was apparently trying to leave to go to the airport before the actress, who is now his wife, took his backpack in a bid to get him to stay.
He is seen on camera saying to Goth: "I don't wanna touch you. I don't wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of s--- that makes a person abusive."
Eventually, LaBeouf got his bag off Goth and left with the locals before talking to them in the car about the fight.
He continued: "If I'd have stayed there, I would have killed her. It's hard bro – really f---ed up – in your heart."
LaBeouf and Goth have had an on-and-off relationship in the last few years, having first met in 2012 and later marrying in 2016. The couple then separated in 2018 after filing for divorce.
He and Goth reconciled in 2020, and it was revealed the latter was pregnant with the couple's child in 2022. Goth gave birth in March of that year.
The couple were pictured in public for the first time in six months in June this year as they appeared to be heading away for a short break.
Meanwhile, Goth's Frankenstein co-star Christoph Waltz, 67, was seen cheering on Scottish football team Celtic at the Old Firm clash at Parkhead last weekend.
Director Guillermo del Toro, 59, has also been seen across the country as filming gets underway for the big budget horror slated for release next year.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.