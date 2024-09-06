Heartbroken Tori Spelling Reveals Spirit of Tragic Best Pal Shannen Doherty Is Watching Over Her Amid 'Hard Time' on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Shannen Doherty may have passed away earlier this year – but that doesn't mean she isn't still inspiring best friend Tori Spelling as she navigates through some "hard times".

RadarOnline.com can reveal Spelling recently opened up about Doherty's passing and her new gig in Dancing with the Stars two months after Doherty succumbed to breast cancer at the age of 53 in July.

The 51-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said: "It's definitely a hard time with doing the show and all the excitement and having lost Shan so recently. But I remember she loved doing it and was totally in it.