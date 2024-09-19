'Superman Was Gay!' Macho Porn Star's Shocking Claim He Had Fling With Christopher Reeve Resurfaces As New 'Tearjerking' Man of Steel Documentary Comes Out
Movie Man of Steel Christopher Reeve was rumored to have had an affair with a macho male porn star.
RadarOnline.com can reveal adult film star Cal Culver claimed he had intimate relations with the late Superman actor and "liberated" his sexuality.
The bombshell claims resurfaced ahead of the release of a "tearjerking" new documentary about Reeve, who died in 2004 aged 54 from heart failure – years after he was left crippled and in a wheelchair following a horse riding accident.
His claims were laid out in the sensational book Hollywood Babylon Strikes Again by Darwin Porter and Danforth Prince.
The adult film star previously said: "Christopher was a great lover and I think I liberated him sexually."
Culver explained he met Reeve when they both auditioned for a Broadway play in 1975.
Although Katharine Hepburn, who held auditions for the comedy A Matter of Gravity, ultimately hired Reeve over Culver, the two men hit it off.
Culver said of Reeve in the book: "I didn't think he was gay – but he seemed willing to try anything once. He was curious. I definitely came on to him without doing anything overt."
After meeting Reeve at the audition, they pair allegedly began a "glorious" affair. Culver recalled him being "the man of my dreams".
He invited the Rear Window star to meet him at Joe Allen's, a popular restaurant in New York's theater district.
Reeve showed up precisely at the appointed hour and the alleged affair began. The porn star claimed the romance "lasted for only two glorious months".
He added: "In my life I've had literally hundreds of sexual involvements with men, but he was definitely THE man."
But the romance blew up when Reeve confronted his alleged male lover over his fears that Culver had lied about his lifestyle as a male hustler. Reeve further accused Culver of lying about his activities as a gay porn star performing under the name Casey Donovan.
Culver pleaded with Reeve to understand that he was trying to become a legit actor and hide his x-rated past, but Reeve didn't buy it.
He recalled: "Christopher left me that night, moving on to become Superman."
Culver died at age 43 in 1987 of an AIDS related pulmonary infection. Reeve lived to be only 52 dying of heart failure in 2004, nine years after he was paralyzed from the neck down when he was thrown from his horse.
Claims of the two men's affair resurfaced as an emotional new documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, is set to hit theaters on September 21.
Directed by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, the upcoming documentary is expected to be an emotionally watch as it dives into Reeve's personal life and is expected to include stories from friends and family from before his tragic accident, his recovery and life post-accident.
Among some of the "tearjerking" moments said to be included in the project include Robin Williams reflecting on his close friendship with Reeve, who was his college roommate.
