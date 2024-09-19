'Superman Was Gay!' Macho Porn Star's Shocking Claim He Had Fling With Christopher Reeve Resurfaces As New 'Tearjerking' Man of Steel Documentary Comes Out

Movie Man of Steel Christopher Reeve was rumored to have had an affair with a macho male porn star.

RadarOnline.com can reveal adult film star Cal Culver claimed he had intimate relations with the late Superman actor and "liberated" his sexuality.

The bombshell claims resurfaced ahead of the release of a "tearjerking" new documentary about Reeve, who died in 2004 aged 54 from heart failure – years after he was left crippled and in a wheelchair following a horse riding accident.