Another Brutal Twist in Hollywood's Bitterest Divorce: Actress Alice Evans Reveals Items She's Had to Pawn As Battle With Ex Explodes Again

Alice Evans' financial woes amid her ongoing divorce from Ioan Gruffudd have reportedly led to her pawning prized possessions.

Evans, 56, said she had to pawn two watches in order to make rent for August, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress further claimed she's at a loss on how she will make September's rent as she accused Gruffudd of "ignoring" her pleas for financial assistance as she raises the couple's two daughters, Ella, 14, and Elsie, 10.