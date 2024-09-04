Another Brutal Twist in Hollywood's Bitterest Divorce: Actress Alice Evans Reveals Items She's Had to Pawn As Battle With Ex Explodes Again
Alice Evans' financial woes amid her ongoing divorce from Ioan Gruffudd have reportedly led to her pawning prized possessions.
Evans, 56, said she had to pawn two watches in order to make rent for August, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress further claimed she's at a loss on how she will make September's rent as she accused Gruffudd of "ignoring" her pleas for financial assistance as she raises the couple's two daughters, Ella, 14, and Elsie, 10.
Despite Evans' repeatedly claiming she's faced financial hardship amid the divorce, Gruffudd insisted she's presented a "false narrative" and has "misrepresented" her income.
The Fantastic Four star, 50, claimed he brings in $14,000 per month and Evans should receive $2,903 per month in child support. Instead, Gruffudd accused Evans of spending beyond her means at $15,800 a month.
Gruffudd further accused Evans of launching a GoFundMe for financial assistance while allegedly having $86,000 total across two bank accounts.
Evans quipped back and claimed she owed large sums in attorneys fees and needed cash to pay her utility bills, rent and salary for her daughters' nanny as she's been left to cover all expenses without the actor's help.
Still, Gruffudd alleged Evans had enough in her bank account to cover June rent, though Evans insisted she was a month late on rent for May.
The allegations are the latest in bitter back-and-forth between the former husband and wife, who split three years ago in 2021.
In court documents, Evans cited Rolex watches as an example of the "lavish lifestyle" Gruffudd leads while she struggles to put food on the table for their two daughters.
In July, Evans claimed she was in dire financial straits due to her estranged husband failing to pay spousal and child support since April, which he denied.
She filed for "public assistance" the same month pending a hearing scheduled for later this year regarding maintenance payments.
The divorce has even reached a breaking point for those close to the former couple, including Gruffudd's friends who defended the Bay Boys: Ride or Die star against Evans' "unfounded and untrue" claims.
A close friend of Gruffudd told the Daily Mail Evans has been a "total nightmare" and accused her of being "determined to damage" her ex "as much as she can".
His pals went on to claim he's paid Evans "more than what the court ruled", including payments made in April which Evans alleged she never received.
The friend said: "If anything, Ioan has overpaid what the court ruled. He wants to ensure the best for his children and would make sure they were looked after entirely as they should be.
"Alice comes across as very bitter and jealous. While these things are never easy to navigate, this is getting out of control. It is becoming a desperately sad situation. You'd think Alice would know when to be quiet. It's verging on being very cruel."
