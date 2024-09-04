'RHOC' Star Tamra Judge Goes Public With Mom's Brutal Takedown of Her $15K Cosmetic Surgery Spend: 'Your Face Makes Me Want to Throw Up!'

Tamra Judge might think her latest plastic surgery spend was worth it – but her mom certainly does not!

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Real Housewives of Orange County star was roasted by her mom Sandy Baker after undergoing a $15,000 brow lift, CO2 laser treatment and blue chemical peel over the weekend.

Baker, after viewing an Instagram post of her daughter's ongoing recovery, wrote: "Your face literally makes me want to throw up. It looks so painful and you don't look like yourself.