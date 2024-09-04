'RHOC' Star Tamra Judge Goes Public With Mom's Brutal Takedown of Her $15K Cosmetic Surgery Spend: 'Your Face Makes Me Want to Throw Up!'
Tamra Judge might think her latest plastic surgery spend was worth it – but her mom certainly does not!
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Real Housewives of Orange County star was roasted by her mom Sandy Baker after undergoing a $15,000 brow lift, CO2 laser treatment and blue chemical peel over the weekend.
Baker, after viewing an Instagram post of her daughter's ongoing recovery, wrote: "Your face literally makes me want to throw up. It looks so painful and you don't look like yourself.
"One of my friends called and asked if you'd been in a motorcycle accident. She thought you fell off your motorcycle."
But the ridicule didn't end there, and Judge's mom continued roasting her daughter amid the reality TV star's brutal plastic surgery recovery.
Baker, after watching another video of Judge on Instagram, added: "Another friend called and said you look homeless. Said your face looks dirty."
According to the RHOC celebrity, who turned 57 on Monday, she was not fazed by her mom's brutal takedown.
Instead, Judge laughed it off and said it was better than being called "fat and ugly" by her family.
The mom-of-four, in a clip on her Instagram Stories, responded: "I literally can't stop laughing about my mom's text message to me. You guys know where I get my empathy from right?
"It was a good day in my household when somebody said to me: 'You don't look that fat and ugly today.' So, now you know where I get it from.
"But it's all in good love, and it's what I respond to mostly is just the cold hard facts. Don't sugarcoat s--- ever."
Then, when asked by a fan whether her mom is "supportive" of her plastic surgeries, Judge said: "My mom doesn't care, but I didn't tell her everything I was having done because she worries. And I don't want my mom to worry."
This wouldn't be the Bravo veteran's first time under the knife, and she revealed her procedure with Dr. Donald Mowlds and Dr. Milind Ambe in Newport Beach over the weekend was actually the second part of another surgery she received seven years ago.
She wrote alongside her first post-procedure clip: "Taking you all along on my journey! I visited Dr. Donald Mowlds in Newport Beach, who works alongside Dr. Ambe, for a brow lift, CO2 laser, and a blue chemical peel.
"Seven years ago, I had a lower facelift but skipped the upper – like painting the house but forgetting the trim. Stay tuned for updates!"
Judge, in a follow-up post, said she went back under the knife as a birthday present to herself. She also said she was posting about her latest procedure and her subsequent recovery to be "open and transparent" about the all work she has had done.
The Bravolebrity said: "It was actually my birthday present to myself. I thought: 'I'm going to get it done now because I'm 57 years old. Sixty is around the corner, so I might as well do it now because there's got to be an age where I just stop caring.'"
She continued: "I don't want people to think I'm doing nothing and this is the way I look. And if I can help somebody else be like: 'You know what? I want to do that too. I want to feel better about myself.' Why not?"
But her recovery was not easy, and Judge made it clear she "didn't know how it could get any worse" three days after receiving her $15,000 brow lift, CO2 laser treatment and blue chemical peel.
Judge captioned a clip on Sunday: "I don't know how it can get any worse. You can see it's getting oozy. I can barely open my eyes.
"Day three and the swelling's making a statement. Progress isn't always pretty, but it's happening."
