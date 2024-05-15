'Disgusting': Tamra Judge Slams 'RHOC' Co-star Ryan Boyajian’s Alleged Link to MLB Gambling Scandal
Tamra Judge didn't hold back when discussing her co-star Ryan Boyajian allegedly being tied to a multimillion-dollar MLB gambling scandal. The Real Housewives of Orange County star ripped into Jennifer Pedranti's fiancé, insisting she "didn't sign up for Mob Wives," RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Bravo cameras picked back up after Season 18 had already wrapped to catch the women talking about Boyajian's legal situation after he was allegedly connected to the high-profile gambling scandal involving Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.
Mizuhara was accused of wiring money to Boyajian from Ohtani's bank account to pay off his gambling debts without the MLB player's knowledge. The U.S. Attorney’s office announced that Mizuhara agreed to enter a guilty plea to two federal charges related to the theft of nearly $17 million from Ohtani’s bank account earlier this month.
His illegal bookmaker allegedly told him to wire money to "Associate 1," believed to be Boyajian.
Tamra addressed the situation on her podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Teddi Mellencamp.
“I didn’t sign up for ‘Mob Wives.’ I signed up for ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,'” she said on Monday’s episode.
The outspoken pot stirrer didn't hold back. “This is dark. This is heavy. This is disgusting," Tamra stated.
“You guys, it’s bad,” the Bravo star continued.
Tamra shared that several of her co-stars have been gabbing about Boyajian on camera.
“I’m not the one that actually brought it up on the show … originally," she told Teddi.
RadarOnline.com told you — Tamra ruffled feathers when she wore an FBI hat to discuss the scandal over the weekend with RHOC co-stars Heather Dubrow, 55, Emily Simpson, 48, and Alexis Bellino, 47.
Pedranti essentially called Tamra "trash" while making it clear that she was done with her former gym bestie. She also appeared to hit back at Tamra's Mob Wives comment, posting a video from behind the scenes of a RHOC confessional and writing, "The Mob."
Tamra's podcast comments caught the attention of Boyajian’s lawyer, Steven Katzman, who told Page Six, “While we continue to take the position that we cannot comment in light of the active investigation of which my client is cooperating, I will state that I suspect Ms. Judge does not know anywhere close to all of the facts, mischaracterizes in podcast what she does with inflammatory rhetoric and should refrain from commenting publicly on the same until she does.”
RHOC Season 18 is expected to air later this year.