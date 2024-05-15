'Disgusting': Tamra Judge Slams 'RHOC' Co-star Ryan Boyajian’s Alleged Link to MLB Gambling Scandal

Mizuhara was accused of wiring money to Boyajian from Ohtani's bank account to pay off his gambling debts without the MLB player's knowledge. The U.S. Attorney’s office announced that Mizuhara agreed to enter a guilty plea to two federal charges related to the theft of nearly $17 million from Ohtani’s bank account earlier this month.

His illegal bookmaker allegedly told him to wire money to "Associate 1," believed to be Boyajian.