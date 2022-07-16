Housewives Butting Heads! Tamra Judge Goes Off On Jill Zarin For Announcing Her 'RHOC' Return
Tamra Judge went off on fellow Bravolebrity Jill Zarin in a scathing social media post after The Real Housewives of New York alum shared the news of Judge's Housewives return — before Judge even got the chance to make her own announcement!
"Go f—k yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty b—h!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star tweeted on Saturday, July 16.
The tweet appears to have since been deleted.
Radar was first to break the story that Judge would likely be making her epic RHOC return alongside Alexis Bellino back in early July, with controversial reality television personality Vicki Gunvalson being left in the dust. Gunvalson had been a prominent feature of the show since season 1, but was later demoted from the main cast in season 15.
As for Judge, she was axed from the network in 2020 after rumors swirled that her salary expectations were allegedly too expensive for Bravo's taste. Now, it appears the finance side of their partnership has been worked out.
"Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,'" an insider spilled to Page Six. "She can’t wait to get back in the mix on ‘RHOC’ and see how she can shake up the dynamic."
Radar spies also revealed Dr. Jen Armstrong would be among the Housewives not be returning to RHOC after spending only one season on the series. On Friday, July 8, Armstrong took a moment to thank fans and reflect on her time on the show.
"I loved opening up about being a working mom on Real Housewives of Orange County. I am so grateful to have had the privilege to talk about my father, my kids, and a real modern relationship on national television," she wrote in the lengthy caption. "My family and my work are the most important aspects of my life, so I am stepping away from RHOC and focusing on them. Thank you to everyone who has reached out in support- especially from the working moms. Women can really have it all if you work for it."