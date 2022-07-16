tamra judge goes off on jill zarin for announcing her rhoc return

Tamra Judge went off on fellow Bravolebrity Jill Zarin in a scathing social media post after The Real Housewives of New York alum shared the news of Judge's Housewives return — before Judge even got the chance to make her own announcement!

"Go f—k yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty b—h!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star tweeted on Saturday, July 16.

The tweet appears to have since been deleted.