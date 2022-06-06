‘RHOC’ Star Dr. Jen Armstrong & Ex Ryne Sell Mansion For $5.8 Million As Divorce Heats Up
Real Housewives of Orange County star Dr. Jen Armstrong has unloaded the mega-mansion she shared with her estranged husband Ryne Holliday — while the two continue to battle it out in divorce court.
According to official records obtained by Radar, the Bravo star sold the 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,047 sq. ft. property for $5.8 million only weeks after putting the pad on the market.
The property — which was featured on RHOC — features "180-degree unobstructed views of Catalina and San Clemente Island," according to the listing.
The home was originally purchased in 2020 for $3 million — leaving Jen and Ryne with a nice $2.8 million profit on the sale.
Armstrong put the home up for sale in March. At the time, she claimed to be moving with Ryne and their kids to a new home together.
“Although we are sad to give up the home we just remodeled, we thought it was the perfect time to move back to my childhood neighborhood which has always been my dream,” she told Page Six.
The idea of moving into a new home with Ryne quickly dissolved after Jen filed for legal separation on May 13. She listed the date of separation as September 8, 2021, and asked the court to terminate Ryne's right to spousal support.
She also asked for primary legal and physical custody of their 3 kids: 10-year-old Vera, 10-year-old Vince, and 9-year-old Robert. The reality star only wants Holliday awarded visitation.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, recently, Jen went back to court to amend her paperwork and now wants a full divorce. She also updated the date of separation to April 6, 2022.
The bombshell court documents also revealed Jen wants her assets awarded to her. Her petition demands a 90% interest in their Honolulu home plus two other homes in Orange County.
Jen said they took out a $750k loan from her mother but agrees to only pay back half of the debt. She also wants her cosmetic dermatology company awarded to her along with her Porsche Cayenne.
Ryne has yet to respond to the divorce petition.