‘RHOC’ Star Dr. Jen Armstrong & Ex Ryne Sell Mansion For $5.8 Million As Divorce Heats Up

Real Housewives of Orange County star Dr. Jen Armstrong has unloaded the mega-mansion she shared with her estranged husband Ryne Holliday — while the two continue to battle it out in divorce court.

According to official records obtained by Radar, the Bravo star sold the 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,047 sq. ft. property for $5.8 million only weeks after putting the pad on the market.