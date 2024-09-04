Home > Celebrity > Daniel Craig James Bond Goes Gay! Daniel Craig Says Homosexual Love Scenes in New Movie Are as 'Touching, Real and Natural as Possible' Source: MEGA Daniel Craig has opened up on his most transformative role yet in Queer. By: Radar Staff Sept. 4 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Daniel Craig has ditched his macho James Bond persona for a gripping portrayal of a drug-addicted gay man in his latest film. RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor has opened up about his new role in Queer – which features graphic love scenes packing an "emotional thump". Craig, 56, said they wanted to make the love scenes "as touching and as real and as natural as we possibly could".

Source: MEGA Craig plays the character William Lee in Queer.

Queer premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where Craig stepped out on the red carpet in a cream-colored suit and aviator sunglasses. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film is based on the novel by William S. Burroughs. At a press conference ahead of the screening, Craig said: "Queer is this emotional thump, a tiny book but an emotional thump. "It is about love, it's about loss, it's about loneliness, it's about yearning, it's about all of these things."

Source: MEGA Craig said he wanted the love scenes with Starkey to feel "as real and as natural" as possible.

The flick follows Craig's character, William Lee, an aging writer in 1940s Mexico City who becomes obsessed with much younger Eugene Allerton, played by Drew Starkey. Craig, regarding the film's script, said: "If I was writing myself a part and wanted to tick off the things I wanted to do, this would fulfill all of them." The film has received rave reviews so far – which are evidence of the Skyfall star's dedication to bringing his character's love story to life in one of his most transformative roles to date.

Source: MEGA Craig said he and Starkey "tried to make it fun".

Riddled with sex scenes, Craig opened up about committing himself to making the moments with Starkey feel as "natural" as possible – which included rehearsing for months beforehand. He said: "There is nothing intimate about filming a sex scene on a movie set – there's a room full of people watching you. "We just wanted to make it as touching and as real and as natural as we possibly could.

Source: MEGA Queer premiered at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

"We kind of had a laugh, we tried to make it fun." Starkey added: "When you're rolling around on the floor with someone the second day of knowing each other, that's a good way to get to know someone." While Burroughs wrote the book in the 1950s, he did not share the work with the world until he was convinced to publish it in 1985. Guadagnino said: "There was a very strong element of modesty in Burroughs. It was too close to home that book, he couldn't even deal with that, he had to put it aside."

The director added he was drawn to the project because of the "idea of seeing people and not judging them" and "of making sure that even the worst person is the person you identify with". He continued: "It's so purely profoundly human and that's what should be the task of the filmmaker, to find humanity in the dark recesses and in the most bright ones."

