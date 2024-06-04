12 'Real Housewives' Who Got Fired by Bravo: Brandi Glanville, Tamra Judge, Teddi Mellencamp and More
Alex McCord
Former The Real Housewives of New York City star Alex McCord lost her spot in the show when Bravo fired her in 2011 after four years of stint.
She told Us Weekly she got a call regarding the bad news, though they reportedly knew it would happen.
"Four years is a long time in TV land and we had no idea when we auditioned in 2006 that we'd still have been on air in 2011," she added. "It's been a bumpy ride; sometimes great and sometimes not, but it's been an experience that I don't regret having done."
Brandi Glanville
In an episode of her "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast, Brandi Glanville opened up about her ousting from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and receiving another offer from Bravo.
According to reports, she was let go due to her diva-like attitude that created constant feuds with her castmates.
A source also told People, "By the end, she couldn't get along with anyone, and no one wanted to shoot with her."
Cindy Barshop
Bravo dismissed then-RHONY star Cindy Barshop during the network's mass firing.
"Following the reunion it was clear that the women genuinely didn't like each other anymore," she told ABC after her Season 4 appearance.
Danielle Staub
Danielle Staub felt nothing but happiness and relief when she got removed from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, though she returned for Seasons 8 and 9 afterward.
"At the reunion, I knew I was leaving but I didn t know if I d get to say goodbye or if it d be chased off the set," she said when she voluntarily left. "I can honestly say it was starting to be a really stressful situation for me. Constantly having to deal with people attacking me physically, emotionally, mentally, as a mother, as a human, as a woman. I really didn t want to continue that."
The former cast member was reportedly fired twice following her fights with the other stars.
Dorinda Medley
RHONY star Dorinda Medley has always said she was only "put on pause" on the show, but Bravo soon ultimately let her go. The show's announcement about her not returning to the cast was reportedly not mutual.
"I was ready to go back. I was excited about going back. I was planning on going back, and I thought I would have a great year," she revealed to Bethenny Frankel in the latter's podcast.
Jennie Nguyen
Jennie Nguyen found herself in hot water following her Facebook controversy that also led to her firing from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after one season. The resurfaced social media posts featured the reality star mocking the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’” Bravo said in a statement regarding the firing.
The network continued, “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”
Jill Zarin
The Real Housewives of New York City fans were left shocked when news about fan-favorite Jill Zarin's firing emerged.
"I'm not embarrassed about it. I didn't do anything wrong," she told The Hollywood Reporter of her firing in 2012.
Zarin shared more details about it in her interview with OWN's Where Are They Now?. She looked back at when she wrote an email to her costars one night while drunk, saying she expressed her desire not to be part of the series' Season 5.
The email was reportedly sent to Bravo's executives, as well, leading to her ousting.
Joyce Giraud
Both Joyce Giraud and Carlton Gebbia tasted Bravo's firing at the same time in 2014 following their respective feuds with Glanville and Kyle Richards. Per a source, Bravo's decision was "a long time coming."
On the other hand, an insider shared what the pair felt afterward.
"Joyce and Carlton are disappointed to not be returning but they understand that it's best for the show," a source told People. "They had a great run and both of them are happy with the opportunity."
Kelly Dodd
The Real Housewives of Orange County let go of Kelly Dodd alongside Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas before the release of Season 16.
In Dodd's interview on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, she claimed her exit from her show blindsided her after learning about it from the producers. She also accused the creators of being "political" in their decision, though Bravo told the viewers it was only going in a different direction.
Phaedra Parks
Phaedra Parks' off-screen behavior reached Bravo executives, leading them to fire her from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Reports said Parks spread a rumor about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's alleged plan to drug Porsha Williams before taking advantage of her sexually. TMZ revealed she was fired after the season's reunion for making the false and shocking accusation.
Tamra Judge
Despite having more than 10 years of stay in RHOC, Tamra Judge disclosed the network fired her because she was "cheap." RadarOnline.com exclusively reported Bravo's offer to her as a Friend for the franchise's Season 15 with an alleged $840,000 pay cut, which she did not accept in the end.
Teddi Mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp was part of RHOBH from Seasons 8 to 10 as she got fired because she reportedly could not bring "enough drama or content."
She addressed the firing in an Instagram video, sharing, "I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that — that's not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost."