12 'Real Housewives' Who Got Fired by Bravo: Brandi Glanville, Tamra Judge, Teddi Mellencamp and More

Former The Real Housewives of New York City star Alex McCord lost her spot in the show when Bravo fired her in 2011 after four years of stint.

She told Us Weekly she got a call regarding the bad news, though they reportedly knew it would happen.

"Four years is a long time in TV land and we had no idea when we auditioned in 2006 that we'd still have been on air in 2011," she added. "It's been a bumpy ride; sometimes great and sometimes not, but it's been an experience that I don't regret having done."