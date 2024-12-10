Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Fit Figure During Jet Ski Ride at $13M Waterfront Florida Mansion After Shutting Down Claims Fiancé Funds Lavish Lifestyle
The actress was spotted spending some down with her fiancé after filming her transformative new role.
Sydney Sweeney flaunted her fit frame in revealing shorts as she zipped around for a jet ski ride at her luxurious mansion.
The actress, fresh off filming her role as boxing legend Christy Martin in a new biopic, was seen spending time with friends and her fiancé Jonathan Davino at her $13million waterfront home in the Florida Keys on Monday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sweeney, 27, was in high spirits as she went makeup-free for her water adventure, showing off her athletic frame in a pair of lilac micro-shorts and an oversized striped sweatshirt.
The actress. who recently opened up about bulking up for the physically demanding role, was photographed wearing a life vest as she sat on the jet ski in anticipation.
Before hitting the water, the Euphoria star was seen lounging over Davino's knee as he relaxed in a chair overlooking the serene ocean view.
The couple, who got engaged in 2022 after four years of dating, have been enjoying their idyllic getaway at Sweeney's luxurious new mansion just 30 minutes from Key West.
The sprawling six-bedroom estate comes with a host of incredible features, including a saltwater infinity pool with a swim-up bar, an elevator, and a custom walnut bar.
The home spans over 7,000 sq ft with 19-foot cathedral ceilings that open up to sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean. Inside, there's a top-of-the-line chef's kitchen, a 520-bottle wine room, an aquarium, and even a boat ramp.
Sweeney also has plenty of space for her car collection with a massive carport for multiple vehicles.
In October, the actress – whose fortune is estimated at $20million – hit back at rumors claiming her fiancé was the one funding her lavish lifestyle.
Sweeney explained: "I'm a very successful, independent woman who's worked really hard. I've accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family."
She added: "I would love to set the record straight. You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We're teammates. We're in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the actress' father had to file for Chapter 7 in October 2016. In his petition, he listed $17k in assets but $186k in liabilities. He said his average income was $7,850 per month, and his expenses came to $7,690 monthly.
Despite earning her own fortune from acting and producing several blockbuster films in recent years, Sweeney spoke candidly about how careful she is with her spending.
She said: "I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that. That fear will always be instilled in me. I'm a huge saver. I don't just go and spend money. I like to invest. I like real estate. I like making, hopefully, smart choices with the money I'm making. But I don't think I'll ever actually feel comfortable."
Sweeney established her own production company in 2020 and produced the film Immaculate with Davino as her producing partner.
Their next movie will be the biopic on Martin, which stars Sweeney as the WBC boxing champ.
At the end of November, the actress uploaded a photo of her in character alongside Martin and shared her thoughts on the "emotional and surreal" experience of filming.
Sweeney wrote: "We have wrapped filming Christy Martin’s story and it has been one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life. Christy’s journey is so deeply inspiring, and having her by my side during this process was nothing short of surreal.
"There were moments on set where I’d glance over at her standing by the monitors, cheering us on, and I’d just become so emotional. Knowing what she’s endured, what she’s pushed through to be there in that moment—it made me want to cry."
She added: "This story is so much bigger than just a film. It’s a testament to resilience, survival, and finding the strength to keep fighting.
"I can’t wait for you all to see it—not only because I’m proud of the transformation and the work I’ve poured into it, but because Christy’s story deserves to be told."