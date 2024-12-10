Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Photos > Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Fit Figure During Jet Ski Ride at $13M Waterfront Florida Mansion After Shutting Down Claims Fiancé Funds Lavish Lifestyle

The actress was spotted spending some down with her fiancé after filming her transformative new role.

Photos of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney was spotted on a jet ski adventure at her luxurious $13million Florida mansion.

Dec. 10 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sydney Sweeney flaunted her fit frame in revealing shorts as she zipped around for a jet ski ride at her luxurious mansion.

The actress, fresh off filming her role as boxing legend Christy Martin in a new biopic, was seen spending time with friends and her fiancé Jonathan Davino at her $13million waterfront home in the Florida Keys on Monday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney jetski
Source: MEGA

The 'Euphoria' actress went makeup-free in spandex shorts and a sweatshirt in new photos.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney, 27, was in high spirits as she went makeup-free for her water adventure, showing off her athletic frame in a pair of lilac micro-shorts and an oversized striped sweatshirt.

The actress. who recently opened up about bulking up for the physically demanding role, was photographed wearing a life vest as she sat on the jet ski in anticipation.

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney jetski fiances lap
Source: MEGA

Sweeney was seen cuddling on her fiancé Jonathan Davino's lap, whom she got engaged to in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Before hitting the water, the Euphoria star was seen lounging over Davino's knee as he relaxed in a chair overlooking the serene ocean view.

The couple, who got engaged in 2022 after four years of dating, have been enjoying their idyllic getaway at Sweeney's luxurious new mansion just 30 minutes from Key West.

Article continues below advertisement

The sprawling six-bedroom estate comes with a host of incredible features, including a saltwater infinity pool with a swim-up bar, an elevator, and a custom walnut bar.

The home spans over 7,000 sq ft with 19-foot cathedral ceilings that open up to sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean. Inside, there's a top-of-the-line chef's kitchen, a 520-bottle wine room, an aquarium, and even a boat ramp.

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney jet ski body
Source: MEGA

The actress spent some down time after recently finishing up filming the new Christy Martin biopic.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney also has plenty of space for her car collection with a massive carport for multiple vehicles.

In October, the actress – whose fortune is estimated at $20million – hit back at rumors claiming her fiancé was the one funding her lavish lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney explained: "I'm a very successful, independent woman who's worked really hard. I've accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family."

She added: "I would love to set the record straight. You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We're teammates. We're in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the actress' father had to file for Chapter 7 in October 2016. In his petition, he listed $17k in assets but $186k in liabilities. He said his average income was $7,850 per month, and his expenses came to $7,690 monthly.

Despite earning her own fortune from acting and producing several blockbuster films in recent years, Sweeney spoke candidly about how careful she is with her spending.

She said: "I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that. That fear will always be instilled in me. I'm a huge saver. I don't just go and spend money. I like to invest. I like real estate. I like making, hopefully, smart choices with the money I'm making. But I don't think I'll ever actually feel comfortable."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney established her own production company in 2020 and produced the film Immaculate with Davino as her producing partner.

Their next movie will be the biopic on Martin, which stars Sweeney as the WBC boxing champ.

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON PHOTOS
celebs miscarriage beyonce britney carrie

'A Devastating Time': The Stars Who Have Opened Up About Traumatic Miscarriages — From Beyoncé and Britney Spears to Carrie Underwood

celebrities you didnt know went to jail paul mccartney sean penn and more

BUSTED: 14 Celebrities You Didn't Know Went to Jail — Including Paul McCartney For Marijuana Possession and Sean Penn After On-Set Extra Assault

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of November, the actress uploaded a photo of her in character alongside Martin and shared her thoughts on the "emotional and surreal" experience of filming.

Sweeney wrote: "We have wrapped filming Christy Martin’s story and it has been one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life. Christy’s journey is so deeply inspiring, and having her by my side during this process was nothing short of surreal.

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney jetski
Source: MEGA

Sweeney recently shut down rumors her fiancé is the one paying for her lavish lifestyle.

"There were moments on set where I’d glance over at her standing by the monitors, cheering us on, and I’d just become so emotional. Knowing what she’s endured, what she’s pushed through to be there in that moment—it made me want to cry."

She added: "This story is so much bigger than just a film. It’s a testament to resilience, survival, and finding the strength to keep fighting.

"I can’t wait for you all to see it—not only because I’m proud of the transformation and the work I’ve poured into it, but because Christy’s story deserves to be told."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.