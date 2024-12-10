Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Fit Figure During Jet Ski Ride at $13M Waterfront Florida Mansion After Shutting Down Claims Fiancé Funds Lavish Lifestyle

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the actress' father had to file for Chapter 7 in October 2016. In his petition, he listed $17k in assets but $186k in liabilities. He said his average income was $7,850 per month, and his expenses came to $7,690 monthly.

Despite earning her own fortune from acting and producing several blockbuster films in recent years, Sweeney spoke candidly about how careful she is with her spending.

She said: "I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that. That fear will always be instilled in me. I'm a huge saver. I don't just go and spend money. I like to invest. I like real estate. I like making, hopefully, smart choices with the money I'm making. But I don't think I'll ever actually feel comfortable."